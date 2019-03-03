Gang of Migrants Allegedly Raped Underage Italian Girls, Lured Them with Drugs

A gang of five migrants have been arrested after claims that they lured four underage Italian girls with drugs, imprisoned them, and took turns sexually abusing one of them.

The alleged migrant rape gang consisted of three Albanians and two Moroccans aged between 17 and 20-years-old. They are accused of locking up four Italian girls in an apartment after inviting them over with the promise of alcohol and drugs, Il Giornale reports.

Investigators say the young migrants, who came from “non-disadvantaged, integrated and working families”, lured the underage girls in July of last year after meeting them through school.

After arriving in the apartment, the migrants locked the girls in the apartment so they would not be able to escape. After the girls begged to be released the migrants threatened them saying they would throw them out of the window.

One of the girls was then separated from the others and stripped off her clothes as the five migrants sexually abused her and filmed the ordeal on their mobile phones.

The case comes after two other high profile cases involving migrants drugging and sexually abusing Italian girls over the last year.

The first, which occurred in February of 2018, saw 18-year-old Pamela Mastropietro lured away from a drug addiction recovery centre by a Nigerian drug dealer.

Ms Mastropioetro was later killed and her body dismembered and put into suitcases that were left on the side of the road in the Italian commune of Pollenza.

Several months later, another young Italian girl, Desirée Mariottini, was found dead in an abandoned building site known to be connected to the city’s drug scene in Rome.

Witnesses say the 16-year-old was drugged and sexually abused by several migrant men before she died of an overdose which prosecutors allege was caused on purpose by her attackers.

