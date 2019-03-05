14-Year-Old Arrested After Six Women Sexually Assaulted in London

The Metropolitan Police has questioned a 14-year-old boy in relation to six sexual assaults on women that occurred last month in south-east London.

Scotland Yard confirmed that the youth was released under investigation after being arrested and questioned on Monday evening.

A police spokesman said that the attacks occurred between February 9th and the 28th in the Penge area of Bromley with each of the six victims saying they had been “approached by a lone male who sexually assaulted them before fleeing the scene.”

“All of those assaulted are women, none have been injured during the incidents. As part of this investigation a 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault on Monday. He has been released under investigation,” the spokesman added.

Police were called following suspicions raised by retail staff in the area about the youth, Bromley Metropolitan Police Station confirming, “He was caught last night after staff in a shop became suspicious about him.”

UK: Child Stabbings Double in Five Years https://t.co/EIk6btnndu — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) March 4, 2019

Last year, Breitbart London reported that there had been a 20 per cent increase in rapes in London on the year before, with an eight per cent increase in other sexual offences.

Though there were attempts to explain the sharp rise being possibly due to better recording or “increased confidence” of victims to come forward, even Sadiq Khan’s mayoral office was forced to admit that the rise in recorded sex crimes could reflect an “increase in actual sexual violence and rape offending.”

Deputy Commissioner for the Met Sir Craig Mackey said in February 2018 that there is “something going on with sexual offending in London that we don’t fully understand, the causes of it. We see the end of it, [but] we don’t understand the causes.”

Data analysed by Channel 4’s Dispatches and released Monday revealed that stabbings of children aged 16 and under has doubled in five years, while within the same time frame there has been a 38 per cent increase in under-18s committing sexual assault or rape whilst armed with a knife.