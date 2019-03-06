Delingpole: Watch – the Best Ever Song About Brexit…

The excellent Dominic Frisby has written a Brexit song which I think you all might enjoy.

As its title – 17 Million F*ck Offs – hints, it contains a certain amount of bad language.

But as you’ll quickly appreciate, the robust use of Anglo-Saxon expletives is entirely artistically justified. It captures perfectly how more than 17 million British people – 17.4 million to be precise – felt about the prospects of remaining shackled to the European Union.

It has a particularly fine chorus, sung to the tune of the old Devon folk song Widdecombe Fair which brilliantly mocks Project Fear and all its myriad dodgy Establishment promulgators:

‘If you vote to Leave you’ll lose your job; if you vote to Leave you’ll lose your home; the ensuing recession will last for years…’ said David Cameron, Theresa May, George Osborne, the Treasury, Tony Blair, John Major, the BBC, the Bank of England, Mark Carney, the EU, the IMF, the US President Saint Obama ‘back of the queue’, loads of celebrities, Gary Lineker, JK Rowling, Benedict Cumbertwat, Lord Adonis (who the f*ck’s he, anyway…)

Anyway, enjoy. And if you’re unsure who comedian, Bitcoin expert, goldbug and all-round-entertainer Dominic Frisby is, check out the various podcasts we’ve recorded together here, here and here.