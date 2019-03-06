‘We Believe in the UK’: Aston Martin Confirms Loyalty to Brexit Britain

The CEO of Aston Martin has affirmed that the British luxury car company’s future is to be firmly maintained in the UK.

At the launch of three new Aston Martin concepts, the Vanquish Vision (pictured), the SUV Lagonda, and the Valkyrie at the Geneva Motor Show, Bloomberg asked chief executive officer Andy Palmer whether the “made in the UK” branding will “continue after Brexit?”

Without hesitation, Mr Palmer replied, “I think it is the brand. We’re the British car company. We’re the only British car company to be on the London Stock Exchange in 30 years, so our future is very much tied to the UK.”

“We believe in the UK,” Mr Palmer added. “We believe in the talents that exist here. We couldn’t make an Aston Martin outside of the UK because those skills, they’re here.”

The statement comes after Aston Martin announced last week revenues exceeding £1 billion for the first time, with sales up by more than one quarter on the year before.

British multinational Jaguar Land Rover, subsidiary of Indian automotive company Tata Motors, unveiled plans at the end of February to invest hundreds of millions of pounds into advanced manufacturing across the UK, likely to be in the electric car market.

This recent news comes following increases in confidence by European investors in Brexit Britain.

Breitbart London reported Tuesday that European investment in the UK has more than doubled since the year of the vote to leave the European Union, in part due to uncertainty over the Eurozone, the fallen pound, and continued confidence in Britain.

One such investor is Norway’s Government Pension Fund, the world’s top wealth fund worth some $1 trillion, which made a 30-year bet last week on the UK’s long term success whether the country leaves the EU with a deal closely aligned to the bloc, or in a clean break at the end of March.