The newly released Black and White Book of Terrorism in Europe has revealed radical Islamic terrorists have accounted for 91 percent of the total terror victims since the year 2000.

The book is an initiative of Spanish MEP Maité Pagazaurtundua, president of the Foundation for Victims of Terrorism, listing the 753 people killed in terror attacks in the European Union between 2000 and 2018, Le Figaro reports.

The report also examines European victims of terror globally, revealing that a further 1,115 people including tourists and military personnel had also been victims of terrorism during the same period.

In total, 91 percent of the victims were killed by radical Islamic extremists, 20 percent of whom were murdered by suicide bombers.

Political terror casualties have been far lower, with far-left extremists and far-right extremists each murdering 13 people.

Far-left extremism has been on the rise in several European countries in recent years, with the German domestic intelligence agency BfV warning that violent far-left extremist numbers rose from 7,100 to 9,000 between 2012 and 2017.

The number of far-left extremist crimes also grew by a massive 88 percent during the same period.

In terms of EU countries, Spain has seen the most terror-related deaths, with 268 victims, closely followed by France with 263.

Germany Sees Fourfold Rise in Terrorism-Related Cases

Elisabeth Pelsez, French interministerial delegate for terror victim support, said that the book was not just one of statistics but also one of remembrance for the victims of attacks.

“Forgetfulness is the worst thing,” she said, going on to add, “let’s not forget the physically or psychically injured, about 10 to 20 people for one death.”

The number of terror threats in Europe has also remained high since the height of the migrant crisis in 2015 with French authorities saying last summer that they had prevented at least 5 serious terror attacks that year.

In 2017, Europe faced an estimated 205 separate terror plots according to Europol with 107 of the plots being reported by the United Kingdom.

