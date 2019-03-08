British Football Fan Stabbed by Paris Taxi Driver Following Match

A British fan of Manchester United football team was stabbed by a Paris taxi driver Wednesday night after the team defeated local club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the Champions League.

The 44-year-old Manchester United supporter was on the way to the centre of the French capital along with three other fans of the club following the match in which the British club beat PSG 3-1, Le Bien Public reports.

According to the victims, the attack was the result of an argument that broke out after the four supporters began chanting and singing about their club’s victory between them and the taxi driver.

Eventually, the argument heated up to the point where the driver stopped the taxi to kick out the football fans and in doing so grabbed a knife and threatening the four. When one of the football fans confronted the driver, he was stabbed in the chest.

Following the attack, the taxi driver was arrested by police who were not able to locate the weapon used to stab the victim.

The victim, meanwhile, was rushed to the Georges Pompidou European Hospital where he had emergency surgery to remove blood that had filled into one of his lungs. He remains in stable condition.

Seven Wounded, Including Two British Tourists in Paris Knife Attack Sunday

The attack is just the latest random act of violence to occur in either Paris itself or the no-go heavily migrant populated suburbs to the north of the city.

In February of last year, six people were stabbed in the city’s 18th arrondissement by a drunk man seemingly at random.

Several months later in September in the 19th arrondissement, a 31-year-old Afghan migrant stabbed people randomly outside a cinema wounding seven people, including two British tourists.

Victims were initially attacked with an iron bar but then stabbed, with victims receiving various injuries to their heads, legs, and chests.

Random acts of violence, which are known as violences gratuites in France, have been steadily rising in France with some estimating there to be at least 777 such incidents every day.