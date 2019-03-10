German Islamic and migration researcher Ralph Ghadban has blamed multicultural ideology for the rise in power of Arab clan gangs, saying there are now no-go zones in Berlin.

The Lebanese-born researcher claimed that there are now several “no-go areas” in the German capital, listing the areas of Cottbusser Tor, the Tiergarten, and Neukölln, saying they were “dangerous areas, so-called no-go areas, in which Arab clans have the upper hand,” Augsburger Allgemeine reports.

“No-go areas are a law-free area. Policemen are persecuted, besieged, and harassed. Policewomen are groped. They receive threats from clan members such as ‘we know where you live’ or ‘we know where your children go to school’, but they are usually empty threats,” Ghadban said.

Arab clans have been accused of spreading sexual rumours about police officers as well in an effort to intimidate or take revenge on them.

Ghadban noted that while Arab clan groups have been around in Germany for decades, it has been the multicultural ideology that has allowed them to flourish and rise to the power they enjoy today.

“When we talk about clans, we refer in most cases to Mhallamiye Kurds, who came during the mid-seventies as civil war refugees from Lebanon to Germany,” he said, and noted that these clans were different from other organised crime groups.

“In organised crime, criminals come together voluntarily to jointly plan and carry out crimes. There is a possibility of leaving; in addition, the group can be infiltrated by police.

“But you are born into the clan, you have no choice. The kinship creates a clan solidarity, the members cover each other. Everyone keeps silent in court,” he explained.

When asked if he thought his statements were supportive of the anti-mass migration Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, Ghadban said, “I have made these statements for over 20 years; at that time there was no AfD.”

“This criticism is dangerous, it corresponds to the attitude of political correctness, which suppresses free opinions, prevents a factual confrontation with topics, and leaves it to the radicals,” he added.

Several days ago, the head of the German Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA), Holger Münch, warned that newly arrived North African migrants could also form their own clans if police did not focus on them.

Ghadban echoed these remarks, saying that clan structures also exist “among the Chechens, the Albanians, and the Kosovars. These are family structures that have been brought from home and have demonstrated their efficiency in the criminal sector using the Mhallamiye [clan] as an example. The danger of imitation is thus a given.”

