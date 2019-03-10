Ebba Busch Thor, leader of the Swedish Christian Democrats (KD), has slammed the mass migration policies of the Swedish government, saying they have made women less secure.

The conservative leader slammed the left-wing establishment, saying it had largely failed on feminist issues despite supporting a supposed feminist-oriented policy in an op-ed for Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet.

“Above all, the issue of women’s insecurity must be addressed — and it is acute,” she wrote.

“The fear is largely due to harassment from wandering groups of young men, often new arrivals from parts of the world where women are not expected to move freely.”

Busch Thor added that the municipality youth service had even advised young girls not to go out by themselves, not just at night but also during the day.

“This means that the woman’s human dignity is subordinated to the man’s. She will stay home or be escorted because he cannot handle his impulses. I do not want that, can not and will not accept it. Nor will I be silent about it,” she added.

Nearly Half of Swedish Women in Early 20s Feel Insecure Due to Crime https://t.co/syPd1mNgTp — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) January 16, 2019

She also slammed what she referred to as “feminists on television sofas,” saying they were too busy “discussing gender stereotyped Lego characters or men’s art in the Stockholm subway” while “a long series of real-life questions await solutions.”

“This is my challenge to the country’s gender equality debates: do you want to help me build a new kind of feminism, or do you want to continue to be part of the problem?” she added.

The Christian Democrats have, next to the populist Sweden Democrats (SD), consistently been some of the most conservative voices in Swedish politics in recent years and were recently supportive of moving the country’s Israeli embassy to Jerusalem.

The party’s voters have also been open to the idea of working with the SD, with a poll last November showing that 83 percent of KD voters favoured talks to share power with the anti-mass migration populists.

Japanese Economist Uses Sweden as Example in Warning Against Mass Migration https://t.co/3CD4OQJV0l — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) August 14, 2018