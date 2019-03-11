Sheffield: 11 Men Charged in Historic Child Sexual Abuse Inquiry

Ten men from Sheffield have been charged with historic child sex offences including rape and trafficking for the purpose of sexual exploitation and another has been charged with conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

Charges were brought on Monday against Usman Din, Tony Ejoune, Kamaran Mahmoodi, Shangar Ibrahimi, Farhad Mirzaie, Soran Ali Karim, Kawan Omar Ahmed, Saman Mohammed, Jasim Mohammed, Nzar Anwar, and Saba Mohammed. All are due to appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

The crimes allegedly occurred in Sheffield between 2010 and 2011 against one victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

South Yorkshire Police have said that the charges were part of “an ongoing multi-agency investigation.”

The list of charges as reported by the BBC are: