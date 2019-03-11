Sheffield: 11 Men Charged in Historic Child Sexual Abuse Inquiry

Ten men from Sheffield have been charged with historic child sex offences including rape and trafficking for the purpose of sexual exploitation and another has been charged with conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.
Charges were brought on Monday against Usman Din, Tony Ejoune, Kamaran Mahmoodi, Shangar Ibrahimi, Farhad Mirzaie, Soran Ali Karim, Kawan Omar Ahmed, Saman Mohammed, Jasim Mohammed, Nzar Anwar, and Saba Mohammed. All are due to appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.
The crimes allegedly occurred in Sheffield between 2010 and 2011 against one victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons.
South Yorkshire Police have said that the charges were part of “an ongoing multi-agency investigation.”
The list of charges as reported by the BBC are:
- Kawan Omar Ahmed, 29, has been charged with one count of rape.
- Nzar Anwar, 39, has been charged with one count of rape and one count of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.
- Usman Din, 34, has been charged with one count of trafficking for the purpose of sexual exploitation and three counts of rape.
- Tony Ejoune, 60, has been charged with one count of rape.
- Shangar Ibrahimi, 29, has been charged with one count of rape.
- Soran Ali Karim, 43, has been charged with one count of rape.
- Kamaran Mahmoodi, 39, has been charged with one count of rape.
- Farhad Mirzaie, 29, has been charged with two counts of rape.
- Jasim Mohammed, 36, has been charged with three counts of rape.
- Saman Mohammed, 40, has been charged with one count of rape.
- And Saba Mohammed, 40, has been charged with one count of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.
