Tourist Falls Off Cliff During Alleged Migrant Sex Attack

A German tourist visiting Italy may have severe brain damage after falling off a cliff in an alleged attempt to avoid being raped by an illegal migrant from North Africa.

Following months of investigation into the incident, the prosecutor’s office decided to conclude the investigation into the North African, identified as 32-year-old Zied Yakoubi, who had allegedly purposely pushed German tourist Alena Sudokova off a cliff in Sanremo, opening up a possible trial, Il Giornale reports.

The incident occurred last July and it was initially believed that the illegal migrant had attempted to murder Sudokova but the charge was changed to aggravated sexual violence in January of this year following interrogation of the victim in Germany.

Witnesses claim that they saw the pair fighting and arguing by Cape Nero when Yakoubi began to get violent with the German, slapping her in the face.

Due to the fall, which was around 230 feet, Sudokova has had severe memory problems and doctors have questioned whether she will ever walk again. The exact reason for her fall has not been clearly determined.

Defence lawyer Mario Ventimiglia has stated that Yakoubi, who remains in jail, has been summoned for interrogation by the prosecutor.

Yakoubi has denied the charges saying that he fell and sustained minor injuries trying to save Sudokova from the fall.

The case comes only a week after a young girl was murdered, allegedly also by an illegal migrant, in the German city of Worms.

Asylum seeker Ahmed T. was arrested and has been accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend, 21-year-old Cynthia R., to death following an alleged dispute.

The murder is just the latest in a series of cases involving migrant men and the murders of young girls in several countries across Europe that have seen a large influx of migrants in recent years such as Germany, Austria, and elsewhere.

