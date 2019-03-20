London’s Khan: Bernie Sanders, Beto Can’t Beat Trump

London’s left-wing mayor Sadiq Khan has said that neither independent Vermont senator Bernie Sanders, nor any of the Democrats who have announced a run for president, will beat incumbent Donald J. Trump in 2020.

“I think the next president hasn’t declared yet,” Mr Khan said in an interview with HuffPost UK published Tuesday.

The Labour progressive, highly critical of the America First President and demanded his summer 2018 UK visit be cancelled, added, “And I think, it’s not going to be Trump. It can’t be Trump.”

Amongst the Democrats who have thrown their hat in the ring that Khan has dismissed includes former Texas congressman Robert ‘Beto’ O’Rourke.

Mr O’Rourke, married to a real estate heiress, launched his presidential campaign last week and has come out in support of socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal and third trimester abortions if women want them.

It was revealed Tuesday that after losing his 16th district congressional seat to Republican Ted Cruz, O’Rourke reportedly ate dirt fabled to possess “regenerative powers.”

Aware that champagne socialists lack the common touch, Mr Khan went on to advise any progressive Democrat planning to run against President Trump that they would need to work to develop an “emotional connection” with the average American.

“What one of the challenges — and I’ve said this, I’ve got some friends in the Democratic party in America — is you’ve got to recognise the reasons why people supported [President Trump] and why people still support him,” Mr Khan said.

“One of the mistakes we make as politicians is we only spend time with like-minded people. We are like an echo chamber,” he added.

Mr Khan has come under fire from the President for saying there was no reason “to be alarmed” in reaction to a deadly Islamist terror attack on London Bridge in June 2017, the President saying, “We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people. If we don’t get smart it will only get worse… At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!'”

The President has also highlighted London’s spiralling crime under Khan’s watch, saying the Labour mayor has done a “terrible job in London.”

President Trump, an Anglophile and patriot-nationalist, has consistently backed Brexit and the choice of the British people to leave the EU, while the British capital’s own mayor is holding out high hopes that in these turbulent past few weeks in British politics the UK will reverse the people’s decision and remain in the bloc.