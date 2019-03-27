German Pensioner Dead After Alleged Assault By Migrant Teen

An 88-year-old German woman died as a result of injuries sustained after an alleged assault by a 17-year-old Chechen migrant who has now been arrested by police.

Police in the town of Schkeuditz in Saxony say they arrested the Chechen following a series of assaults and robberies of a total of nine senior citizens including 88-year-old Ilse K. who died shortly after he allegedly attacked her, Bild reports.

The attack itself occurred last month on February 23rd with the 88-year-old dying four days after the attack which severely injured her shoulder.

The assault followed a similar attack a month prior in which the 17-year-old Chechen allegedly assaulted an 86-year-old who also fell and badly injured herself.

It took police until March 14th to issue an arrest warrant for the teen after he had discarded the purse of the 88-year-old and left fingerprints on it which were later used to identify him.

A search of his home also revealed more evidence connecting him to nine crimes that took place between December of last year and February of 2019.

Failed Asylum Seeker Accused of Fatally Stabbing German Ex-Girlfriend https://t.co/0YWVV1VL8V — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) March 12, 2019

Earlier this month in Worms, a 21-year-old Tunisian asylum seeker was charged in connection with the murder of his 21-year-old German girlfriend who he was alleged to have stabbed to death.

In January, a 23-year-old asylum seeker from Afghanistan was arrested in the city of Jena after the body of an 87-year-old German woman was discovered in the cellar of a residential building.

Police said they believed that the woman had been murdered and that the Afghan suspect had been a neighbour of hers.

In neighbouring Austria, a 19-year-old Syrian was arrested following the death of a 16-year-old Austrian girl in the city of Wiener Neustadt.

The arrested Syrian later confessed to the murder when interrogated by police who claimed that he also did not express any remorse for the act.