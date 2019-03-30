Brexiteers are much nicer people than Remainers, experts have confirmed.

We know thanks to research produced by political analyst Matthew Goodwin. On every metric, Brexiteers turn out to be kinder, more generous spirited, more tolerant and forgiving than spiteful, nasty, vengeful, bitter Remainers.

Here are the results of his research:

Then we asked about a slightly closer relationship. "Would you feel willing/unwilling to have a Remainer/Leaver as a co-worker?" 79% of Leavers would be willing, but only 67% of Remainers felt the same way pic.twitter.com/xMM25PacsG — Matthew Goodwin (@GoodwinMJ) March 29, 2019

How about an even closer relationship – how about having a Remainer/Leaver as friend? 80% of Leavers would, but only 61% of Remainers feel the same way … pic.twitter.com/PlA3fktDhF — Matthew Goodwin (@GoodwinMJ) March 29, 2019

Another way of looking at this is to ask Remainers and Leavers to give the other side a rating on a 0-10 thermometer scale Which looks like this pic.twitter.com/DzVLS4UoDS — Matthew Goodwin (@GoodwinMJ) March 29, 2019

None of this will come as the remotest surprise to the many Brexiteers who have lost friends, work, or even jobs as a result of the prejudice directed at them by Remainers. There is plenty of anecdotal evidence that this has been happening across Britain ever since the Remainers lost the Referendum nearly three years ago. But rarely if ever do you hear stories of it happening the other way round: Brexiteers giving the cold shoulder to Remainers or driving them out of their jobs.

Anyone who attended yesterday’s Brexit Betrayal rally in Parliament Square, London, would have noticed this truth: that Brexiteers are, on the whole, exceptionally likeable people. They’re more interesting, more eccentric, more tolerant, funnier and with, perhaps, more hinterland. Yes, of course there are lovely people who voted Remain too. But quite a few of them were at yesterday’s demo telling me how they’d switched their allegiance since because they were disgusted by the intransigence of the EU/the unpleasantness of their fellow Remainers/the sabotage of the democratic process by Remain parliament.

Anyway, I hope you’ll find time to watch the videos I made which I think capture quite well the flavour of the day. They include chats with the fragrant TalkRadio host Julia Hartley-Brewer, the scarily fluent Nigel Farage (speaking off the cuff moments before he was due to give his speech: “You’ve done this before,” I suggested. “Just a bit,” he replied), comedian Dominic Frisby (author/performer of the magnificent Brexit song 17 Million F*ck Offs), plus lots of other delightful people who aren’t quite so famous.

It was a wonderful day. The sun shone. Everyone was in a good mood, despite the failure of Parliament to observe the most basic principles of democracy.

God wants Brexit to happen, that much was clear. So one day it will.

