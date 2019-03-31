A mob of around twenty migrants in an asylum reception centre in Spain are said to have brutally beaten two security guards with sticks and rocks while threatening to kill them.

The attack occurred at a reception centre for unaccompanied underage migrants in Hortaleza, a district of the Spanish capital of Madrid. The violence occurred after the two guards refused to allow two “troubled boys” access to other areas of the building, El Mundo reports.

The two males then proceeded to attempt to force their way through the guards and used their feet and fists to start beating them. The guards chased after the males after they managed to get by them, and were then attacked again.

Another guard arrived to see the pair being viciously beaten by around twenty migrant youths. Another sixty or more were prevented from joining the attack.

The two original migrants then armed themselves with rocks and sticks and threatened to kill both of the guards, making gestures of cutting their necks.

Two of the three guards were sent to local hospitals, one with injuries to his face and torso and the other for injuries to his finger and neck.

Migrant Attacks Asylum Centre Employees in Axe Rampage https://t.co/T35cU93sSN — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) January 20, 2019

The incident is not the first case of violence in one of the centres for migrants claiming to be underage. Earlier this week, the SATSE Madrid Nursing Union requested additional security measures following an attack at the same centre.

“It is no longer time for good words or to pass the ball between the different regional or national administrations, this problem must be solved, since we cannot allow acts like this to happen again,” the union said.

Incidents of violence directed toward staff at asylum homes and reception centres have been prevalent since the height of the migrant crisis in 2015.

One of the most well-known cases occurred in 2016 in Sweden, when a Somalian migrant pretending to be underage stabbed worker Alexandra Mezher to death.

Earlier this year in the German town of Guben, a 20-year-old Syrian asylum seeker went on a rampage, going after employees of an asylum home armed with a hatchet.

