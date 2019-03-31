The Metropolitan Police are hunting a 6’3″ black male suspect after four people were approached from the back and stabbed, seemingly at random, in the Edmonton area of London.

The first of the four victims was a 45-year-old woman, approached from behind on Saturday, March 30th on Aberdeen Road, shortly after 7 p.m., and stabbed in the back. She remains in “critical condition”, according to an official police statement.

The second, male victim was targetted shortly after midnight in Park Avenue, although his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A third victim, another male, aged 23, was attended at the Seven Sisters tube station at 3:55 a.m., having been stabbed possibly in Silver Street. His condition is described as “critical”.

The fourth and, so far, final victim, was stabbed in the back at 09:43 hours in Brettenham Road. His injuries are described as “not life-threatening but potentially life-changing” — which generally indicates that a serious disabling or disfiguring injury has been inflicted.

Appeal and advice to public following series of stabbings in Edmonton https://t.co/PM6tt3vPeA pic.twitter.com/ECCwz9ZShh — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 31, 2019

“Police are treating the four stabbing related incidents as potentially linked. The four victims are all from different backgrounds and appear to have been selected at random due to them being alone and vulnerable,” explained Acting Detective Chief Inspector (A/DCI) Stuart Smillie — quickly adding that “There is nothing to suggest this incident is terror-related.”

“We are working on the hypothesis that the single male suspect is acting alone and mental health issues may be a factor,” Smillie added.

“All of the people he has targeted have been walking alone and he has approached from behind without warning.

“Members of the public who have information about this suspect or have spotted someone acting suspiciously who matches his description are advised to call police on 999 and not to approach the man.”

