Every region in England and Wales apart from London supports leaving the European Union without a deal over Remaining, according to a poll.

YouGov surveyed 2,098 adults between March 31st and April 1st and found that when asked the question, “If Britain has not agreed a deal by April 12th, what do you think should happen?” a plurality backed leaving on no-deal, World Trade Organization (WTO) terms.

Broken down by region, 44 per cent of the south of England (excluding London) said they prefer no deal versus 34 per cent who said they would want to remain in the EU; 46 per cent of the combined Midlands/Wales region back no deal (31 per cent Remain); and 41 per cent of the North preferred leaving in a clean break versus 34 per cent for Remain.

Both countries voted to leave the EU in the June 2016 referendum, leading to the victory for Leave for the entire sovereign state of the UK, and the results counter Remainer claims that Britons had changed their minds about Brexit — voters rather embracing essentially what establishment politicians deem a “hard” exit over Remaining in the EU.

Unsurprisingly, London is the outlier in England with 48 per cent saying they would want to Remain (26 per cent No Deal), with 59.9 per cent voting across all 33 boroughs to stay in the EU.

In Scotland, which also voted Remain in the referendum, 28 per cent are in favour of No Deal compared to 47 per cent who want to stay in the EU.

Along party lines, it is clearly split with Conservative Party supporters backing No Deal (72 to 15 per cent) and the left-wing Labour members backing Remain (54 to 21 per cent).

BREAKING: MPs vote by a majority of ONE to pass the Cooper/Letwin bill that would force the prime minister to seek an extension to Article 50 and stop a no-deal Brexit.https://t.co/9gr7yRiLNv pic.twitter.com/Xupjk1JqU0 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) April 3, 2019

Professor Matthew Goodwin from the University of Kent at Canterbury told The Telegraph, “These data show significant levels of support for leaving the EU without a deal, but especially outside of London and also Scotland.

“In most other regions, and when given the option of Remain versus No Deal, a plurality of voters opt for No Deal. This also happens to be the most popular option among most Conservative Party voters.”

The results were released the day after the House of Commons passed by one vote a Bill that would stop the UK leaving the EU without a deal and force Prime Minister Theresa May to seek a longer extension to Article 50, delaying Brexit even further.

On Tuesday, Mrs May made the extraordinary decision that instead of pursuing a no-deal Brexit to request a further delay of Brexit and to hand over the power of Brexit decisions to the far-left Labour Party, in a move branded by Leave campaigners “a betrayal.”