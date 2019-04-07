Iranian illegal migrant and convicted paedophile Dana Abdullah has been sentenced to 18 years and 18 months’ imprisonment for the murder of his wife Avan Najmadeen, who he stabbed 50 times with a kitchen knife because she had refused to support his British visa application.

Stafford Crown Court had heard that after delivering the fatal blows at the victim’s house in Stoke-on-Trent on October 1st, 35-year-old Abdullah then covered the body of the 34-year-old mother in white spirit, BirminghamLive reports.

Ms Najmadeen had been stabbed in the neck and torso, including once in the heart, in what Staffordshire Police described as a “brutal and sustained attack.”

Abdullah and Najmadeen had arrived in the Britain in 2011 and had four children. In 2013, the Iranian was convicted for two offences of sexual assault on a girl under the age of 13 and was jailed for 15 months, after which he was deported to Iran, where the court heard complaints of his ill-treatment, StaffordshireLive reports.

The convicted paedophile migrant then illegally re-entered the United Kingdom.

The court heard that Ms Najmadeen had moved a number of times to evade her husband after she ended the relationship, and Abdullah he had previously threatened to kill her because she had converted to Christianity and began a relationship with another man.

The couple had shared the same immigration lawyer; his most recent application from February 2018 had been rejected and by September his rights to appeal had been exhausted. Abdullah is said to have been inspired to kill his wife after the lawyer told him that Ms Najmadeen refused to support his final appeal to stay in Britain.

After travelling from Leigh on the day of the murder, Abdullah arrived to the Christian convert’s “secret” Stoke home mid-morning and forcibly removed his electronic tag, stabbing her to death, and ordering a cab to Liverpool.

Social services raised their concerns when the mother failed to pick up her children, who are all under the age of eight, from school later that afternoon.

The next day, Abdullah presented himself to police as “an asylum over-stayer with a view to being deported and avoiding punishment” but was instead charged with the brutal murder of his wife.

Delivering the sentence on Thursday, Judge Michael Chambers QC said, “This was a planned and premeditated murder involving a brutal and sustained attack using a knife, knowing full well that it would deprive four children under the age of eight of their mother.

“It was motivated by you seeking retribution for her failure to support your immigration appeal against deportation as a failed asylum seeker.”

“She had dishonoured you by converting to Christianity. She formed a relationship with someone else,” Judge Chambers added.

Abdullah was sentenced to a minimum term of 19 years and 60 days, with the 180 days he had spent on remand discounted — meaning he may only be in his fifties when he is released.

Last month, an Afghan migrant, whose name was not released to protect the identity of his victim, was found guilty of organising the acid attack of his toddler son in revenge for his estranged wife having left him and taking their three children with her.

Like Ms Najmadeen, the Afghan mother, who is also unnamed for legal purposes, was forced to move to a secret location in fear of her violent husband.