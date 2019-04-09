Arabic-speaking youths were caught on video assaulting and stabbing a homeless Berlin man is speculated in the German press to be an anti-Christian motivated attack.

The video shows two Arabic-speaking young men verbally harassing a homeless man at a Berlin u-bahn (metro) station with all three of the men coming from an Arabic background, according to police. It is suspected that the motive may have been related to the homeless 29-year-old being Christian, Berliner Zeitung reports.

After physically attacking the victim, one of the men then drew a knife and stabbed him several times, leaving him with severe injuries to the buttocks, thigh, and arm, according to investigators.

Berliner Zeitung claims to have played the shocking footage to two Arabic speakers who translated the attackers’ words as, “We f*ck your sister, we’ll finish you!” and then they went on to say, “Your pig-God, we f *ck your pig-God!”

The newspaper claims that the incident is not the first in which a migrant-background Christian has been physically attacked by Arabic-speaking young men for displaying Christian symbols in public in the German capital.

Recently, a 39-year-old had been beaten for wearing a necklace with a cross on it. In the district of Neukölln, a homosexual man had also been beaten for wearing a cross, claiming attackers had shouted anti-Christian and homophobic slurs at him during the incident.

A spokesman for the Hayat Germany organisation which helps people leave the radical Islamist scene claimed that there was a general hostility amongst radicals to Christians, Jews, and even anger towards Christian holidays and festivals.

One festival that was targeted by a radical Islamist terrorist was the 2016 Berlin Christmas Market in which failed Tunisian asylum seeker Anis Amri hijacked a truck, killed the driver, and used it to run down 11 people and injure 56 others.

Jewish people have also been targetted by Muslim extremists in Berlin, with Jews in the city engaging in a “wear a kippah” protest last year to raise awareness of the rising level of antisemitism in the city.

In January, the city’s first commissioner for antisemitism, Claudia Vanoni, revealed that the number of antisemitic attacks in Berlin had tripled from 2017 to 2018.