Migrants Investigated Over Bombing of Populist Salvini Party Office

A pair of Moroccan migrants in Italy are under investigation in connection with the bombing of an office of populist Interior Minister Matteo Salvini’s League party.

The attack occurred in January and saw the front door of the League office in San Valentino Torio damaged following an explosive blast that was downplayed by left-wing politicians as “Christmas fireworks,” Il Giornale reports.

Prosecutors say that the two main suspects in the attack are 41-year-old Abderrahim S. and 37-year-old Moktar J. who are being investigated under suspicion of detonating explosives. The pair were identified with the help of CCTV footage.

Mariano Falcone, regional deputy coordinator for the League in Salerno, said that while the damage to the building was not extensive, “It is an attack against Matteo Salvini and against the League” and called the attack “disturbing.”

Italian University Leftists Put Up Posters Calling for Assassination of Salvini https://t.co/Ki66kJ4y1R — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) September 30, 2018

“We must not let our guard down,” Falcone said and warned of new groups behaving like the far-left terrorists who committed acts of violence in Italy in the 1970s.

One such far-left terrorist, Cesare Battisti, recently admitted to murdering several people during that era after being deported from Brazil by populist president Jair Bolsonaro.

The incident is not the first time Salvini’s party offices have been attacked with explosives. In August last year, an office in Treviso was attacked with far-left Antifa anarchists later taking responsibility for the bombing online.

The attack consisted of two separate explosive devices, one meant to attract police and others to the area where a second one, filled with nails and metal fragments, would then go off. Police were able to disarm the second device before it exploded.

Senegalese Migrant Sets Bus of Children on Fire to ‘Avenge’ Drowned Migrants https://t.co/hhkdlOfk8S — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) March 20, 2019

While it is mostly far-left groups behind attacks or calls for attacks on Salvini, the Salerno case is different in that the suspects appear to be migrants.

It also comes after another migrant, 47-year-old Senegalese national Ousseynou Sy, attempted to set a bus full of children on fire, citing revenge against Salvini and his anti-mass migration policies.