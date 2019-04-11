Man Attacks French Police Calling Them ‘Dirty Whites’

A 37-year-old man was convicted of assault and uttering threats after he verbally and physically attacked French police, labelling them “dirty whites” as he did so.

The incident took place on a bus early Saturday morning in Limoges after the suspect who boarded the bus with a severe eye injury while heavily intoxicated, was confronted by three police officers, local newspaper Le Populaire du Centre reports.

The man explained to the officers that he had been assaulted the previous night by nightclub bouncers and wanted to go immediately to his doctor’s office.

He then refused to exit the bus when asked and spat at the officers who were then forced to physically remove him.

After being placed in the police’s vehicle, the man then started uttering death threats to the officers, saying he was going to kill them and called them “dirty French” and “dirty whites.”

French Rapper Faces Hate Crime Charges After Releasing Song Advocating Killing White Babies https://t.co/rDcjQBzyja — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) September 28, 2018

Even after arriving at the police station, the 37-year-old continued to resist and refused to identify himself.

On Monday, he was brought in front of a judge at the Limoges Criminal Court and tried to explain that he thought the police were the bouncers who had beaten him earlier.

The judge, apparently unmoved by his testimony, sentenced him to five months in prison with three months suspended, a fine of 200 euros, and an obligation to seek treatment for his alcohol problem.

The incident comes less than a month after a man, wearing what was alleged to be a jihadi armband, entered a police station in Bordeaux and attacked and issued death threats to police officers.

The case is part of a growing trend of anti-white sentiment in France, with rapper Nick Conrad being taken to court over a song in which he advocated for the hanging of white people and the killing of white babies in 2018.