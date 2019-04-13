Migrant crime in Germany is on the rise, with Germans being far more likely to be victims of migrant criminals than the other way around.

The police crime statistics report, which focuses on “crime in the context of immigration”, looked at several types of crimes including murder, sex attacks, assaults, and robberies, and found that one in ten of the cases saw a migrant as the perpetrator in 2018, Die Welt reports.

According to the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA), “in the area of murder and manslaughter, 230 Germans fell victim to a criminal offence in which at least one suspected immigrant was involved” — a 105 percent increase from 2017.

Thirty-three asylum seekers were victims of murder or manslaughter involving a suspect with German citizenship during the same period.

“In the area of offences against sexual self-determination, 3,261 Germans became a victim of criminal offences with at least one suspected immigrant and thus 21 percent more than in the previous year,” the report said.

The number of cases of sex assaults with asylum seekers as victims and Germans as suspects totalled 89.

Of the total 101,956 victims of crimes that involved immigrants, 46,336 were Germans, an increase of 19 per cent, while in cases where asylum seekers and refugees were victims only 18 per cent of the suspects were Germans.

The statistics come after years of reports showing migrants making up disproportionate numbers of criminal suspects in many areas of Germany and in many specific crimes.

A 2016 report from the German Interior Ministry had already shown migrants were disproportionately suspects in nearly all forms of criminal activity, with 70 percent of pickpocketing suspects being from a migration background, for example.

In Berlin, it was revealed that nearly half of all the crimes in the city in 2016 were committed by migrants and similar numbers were reported in Munich as well.

