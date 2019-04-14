BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Nigel Farage has said the British are a nation of “lions led by donkeys” and that the people must “fight back” against the “career political class” in an impassioned speech to a Brexit Party rally.

The rally, in Birmingham’s ICC, is the first for Farage’s new Brexit Party which launched on Friday in Coventry.

The party launched with the announcement of a slate of candidates for the upcoming EU elections, due on May 23rd. The candidates list included, among others, businessman and Leave Means Leave founder Richard Tice, who will serve as party chairman, and Annunziata Rees-Mogg, sister of Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg.

The new Brexit Party aims to secure the result of the 2016 referendum in which 17.4 million people voted to leave the European Union, but, more broadly, wants to take on the “career political class” and the “vested interests”.

In his speech, Mr Farage chided Tony Blair and Nick Clegg, among others, for failing to respect the result of the people’s vote for Brexit.

Mention of Mr Blair’s name sent a chorus of boos around the arena, matched only by the mention of arch-Remainer Anna Soubry, forrmerly of the Conservative Party, now an MP for the globalist Change UK (CUK).

Farage assured the packed-out crowd that the Brexit Party would not be a single-issue party, nor would it only contest EU elections, but would instead work to bring “fundamental change” to politics in Britain.

Mr Farage expressed his frustration with British politicians of all parties and how they had handled the Brexit process. He said that he thought his job was done when the referendum was secured but in December he realised that the “can would be kicked down the road” and that he felt he had to take action.

“I find myself standing here today in my sixth European election campaign. I shouldn’t be here, you shouldn’t be here, this shouldn’t be happening, we should have left the European Union.

“But I’m damned if after 25 years I’m going to roll over and let these politicians do this to us!”

Mr Farage said later of the rally that it was “the most energetic meeting I’ve spoken at in years”.