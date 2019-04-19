Dame Emma Thompson has flown 5,400 miles to take part in the so-called ‘Extinction Rebellion’ protests in London.

The actress, star of such films as Saving Mr Banks and Nanny McPhee, made the unusual decision to fly halfway around the world to join in the environmental protests in the capital. Speaking of the protests, Thompson said she couldn’t attend from the beginning as she was celebrating her birthday.

“I was not here on April 15 because I was with my husband because I was 60,” said the actress, who has been labelled a “champagne socialist” by critics.

“I absolutely wanted to be arrested on my 60th birthday but I haven’t quite managed that,” she added.

A flight from Los Angeles International Airport to London Heathrow generates at least 1.67 tonnes of CO2, according to MailOnline.

Irony Alert: A Thousand Private Jets Deliver Globalist Elite to Davos for Climate Change Summit https://t.co/uWJxkxpVoJ — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) January 24, 2018

Dame Emma clearly didn’t see any hypocrisy in her actions as she took to the streets for the second time today, addressing protesters from a large pink boat and reading a poem called ‘Mother Earth Is Not Your Slut’.

“We have seriously failed them (the younger generation) and our planet is in serious trouble, we have much, much less time than we thought,” Dame Emma said.

“I have seen the evidence for myself and I really care about my children and grandchildren enough to want to be here today to stand with the next generation.”

Dame Emma is not the only person involved in the protests who been criticised. The organiser, privately-educated Robin Boardman-Pattison, who has called for only allowing air travel “in an emergency”, has allegedly travelled widely himself.

Delingpole: Enviro Loon Mob Shuts Down London https://t.co/62sXsXDbpx — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) April 16, 2019

Dame Emma’s participation comes as protestors were planning to disrupt flights at Heathrow airport today, the fifth day of such protests all around the capital. Reporters on hand witnessed many younger protesters crying at the threat of being arrested. So far there have been more than 570 arrests in connection with the protests.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid has urged police to use the “full force of the law” to deal with illegal demonstrations.