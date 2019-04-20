Northern Irish Police Arrest Two over Killing of Journalist

In this undated family photo made available Friday April 19, 2019, issued by Northern Ireland Police, showing journalist Lyra McKee who was shot and killed when guns were fired during clashes with police Thursday night April 18, 2019, in Londonderry, Northern Ireland. Police are investigating the shooting death of 29-year-old …
Family photo/PSNI via AP
BREITBART LONDON

LONDON (AP) — Police in Northern Ireland say they have arrested two teenagers in connection with the fatal shooting of a journalist during rioting in the city of Londonderry.

The men, aged 18 and 19, were detained under anti-terrorism legislation, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said Saturday. No further information was immediately given.

Lyra McKee, 29, a rising star of investigative journalism, was shot and killed, probably by a stray bullet, during rioting Thursday night. Police said the New IRA dissident group was most likely responsible and called it a “terrorist act.”

McKee rose to prominence in 2014 with a moving blog post — “Letter to my 14 year old self” — describing the struggle of growing up gay in Belfast, the capital of Northern Ireland. She recently signed a book deal.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.