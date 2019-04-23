Donald Trump to Make Full State Visit to United Kingdom in June

President Donald Trump will make a full state visit to the United Kingdom between the 3rd and 5th of June 2019.

The visit, which stands as distinct from the previous ‘working’ visit in 2018, as a full state occasion would come as part of the 75th-anniversary commemorations of the D-Day invasion by joint U.S., British Empire, and other troops against Nazi Germany-occupied Europe in June 1944.

UPDATE 1230 — Buckingham Palace confirms state visit

The British monarch’s invitation to U.S. President Donald Trump has been accepted, Buckingham Palace has confirmed, and the visit will take place from June 3rd.

The visit will take place from Monday 3rd June to Wednesday 5th June this year. President Trump and Mrs Trump previously joined The Queen for tea at Windsor Castle in July 2018.

State visits by foreign heads of government often involve a banquet with the Royal Family at Buckingham Palace or another Royal household, and an address to the Houses of Parliament. Unlike the president’s last visit to the United Kingdom the government would not host, but the Queen herself would officially welcome Trump to Britain.

Buckingham Palace and the White House are expected to announce the official date of the visit to the United Kingdom, which will also feature a trip to France for D-Day events, today, reports British state broadcaster the BBC.

The June D-Day anniversary date was first made public earlier in the year, when the Sunday Times quoted sources who said it would be made official in April. The paper reported these remarks of an ‘official’ who said: “Logistically, it would make sense if the president attends a state visit [in the UK] in June because he’s planning to be in France for the D-Day anniversary.

“The discussions between his White House staff and No 10 have been going on since late last year and now they’re waiting on the palace to issue a formal invitation.”

The last visit by President Trump to the UK was marked by the refusal of some senior left-wing figures including former Conservative John Bercow, the speaker of the House of Commons, who refused to allow the President to address Parliament. He explained that such an address was not an automatic right and in his opinion, President Trump had not earned the right.

Meanwhile, left-wing-Labour mayor of London Sadiq Khan refused to welcome the President to the city, and, it is claimed, even facilitated protests in Parliament square against President Trump.

British military news broadcaster Forces Network reported yesterday on the logistical preparations being made for the commemorations of the 75th anniversary of D-Day, when over 150,000 troops crossed the English Channel in just one day to form a bridgehead into western Europe over which some two million soldiers would pass in a matter of months.

UK Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson said of the preparations: “75 years ago, troops from 14 allied countries united together, many on the south coast of Britain, before launching the historic operation to liberate Occupied Europe. Britain must always keep the legacy of that special generation alive.”

Thousands of British armed forces personnel are taking part in the events, as well as dozens of aircraft and 11 Royal Navy warships.

