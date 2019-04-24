Deadly Easter suicide bombings targeting Christians in Sri Lanka were an attack on people of “all faiths”, according to EU Foreign Affairs chief Federica Mogherini.

The EU Commission’s vice-president and ‘High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy’ said the suspected Islamist terror blasts, for which ISIS claimed responsibility, were an attack on multi-religious societies, “freedom of religion and the choice to worship”.

“Easter Sunday is a special moment for Christians around the world,” Mogherini acknowledged in a statement, before declaring that the attacks — in which suicide bombers targeted hotels, a housing complex and three Roman Catholic churches — constituted “acts of violence against all beliefs and denominations”.

The government of Sri Lanka on Monday identified the local Islamist terror group, National Thowheed Jamath (NTJ), as behind the blasts, which killed more than 320 people and injured around 500 more, while ISIS has claimed responsibility.

Authorities in the majority-Buddhist island nation, where Muslim and Christian minorities each constitute only a modest share of the population — at 10 per cent and eight per cent, respectively — have reportedly detained 40 suspects in connection to the attack, including a Syrian national.

Sydney Archbishop: French Church Burnings Attest Christians ‘Under Siege’ https://t.co/Kt02ibAJ1w — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) April 19, 2019

Left-wingers in the U.S. have been accused of hypocrisy after neglecting to identify victims as Christian or perpetrators as Islamist in their responses to the attack on Sri Lanka. Breitbart News reported how leading Democratic figures including the party’s former presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama tweeted Sunday to denounce terror attacks on people they described as “Easter worshippers” rather than Christians.

Contrasting sharply to the responses of globalist political leaders from across the West — who, while quick to decry supposed anti-Islamic hatred from their own populations, are reluctant to mention an epidemic of anti-Christian attacks sweeping the globe — was the reaction of Vatican Cardinal Robert Sarah, who denounced the “barbaric Islamist violence” behind the bombings in Sri Lanka.

“As we celebrate the resurrection of the son of God, the terrible attacks in Sri Lanka once again show how the followers of Christ are all over the world the victims of wild and foolish deeds,” wrote the conservative African prelate, calling on his followers to pray for people affected by the blasts.