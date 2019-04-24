Migrant Stabs Christian After Noticing Crucifix Necklace

A Moroccan illegal migrant was arrested in Rome after a heated argument on religion escalated into violence with the migrant allegedly stabbing an Italian Catholic after noticing his crucifix necklace.

The attack took place near Rome’s Termini train station and saw the Moroccan enter into an argument with the victim, a homeless man from Georgia, onboard a bus. The argument quickly escalated according to witnesses who say the North African shouted insults at the Georgian before stabbing him and attempting to slit his throat, Il Giornale reports.

The Moroccan attempted to flee the scene following the stabbing but only managed to make it a few steps before he was detained and arrested. He has since been charged with attempted murder due to religiously motivated hatred.

“Everything took place in a few moments,” one witness explained and added, “the Georgian got off the bus and was heading towards the metro station in Piazza dei Cinquecento on the Via Giolitti side when the Moroccan joined him and attacked him.”

Giorgia Meloni, leader of the conservative-populist Brothers of Italy (FdI) commented on the case on social media saying, “If Muslims think of bringing the holy war into our house, it is time to take drastic measures: it remains only to block any kind of Islamic immigration until these ideas are clarified.”

“We intend to defend our classical and Christian roots from the process of Islamization of Europe,” she added.

The attack is just the latest anti-Christian attack to occur across Europe in recent months with neighbouring France seeing an average of three churches attacked per day.

The wave of church attacks led Roman Catholic Cardinal Robert Sarah to decry the trend saying, “The acts of desecration and vandalism in the churches are highly reprehensible.”

“They are the sad reflection of a sick civilization that lets itself be swept away in the nets of evil. The bishops, priests, and the faithful must keep up their strength and courage,” he added.