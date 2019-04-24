A 21-year-old migrant from Tunisia has been arrested following a brutal attack in which a homosexual man was stabbed to death and his friend was disembowelled just outside of Paris.

The attack took place over the night of April 10th and the early morning of April 11th and saw the two victims take a night bus back from a local nightclub in the Le Marais district of the city back to their home in Villejuif just south of the city. The two men are said to have met the Tunisian on the bus who followed them back to their apartment, Actu 17 reports.

The first victim was found stabbed to death in a pool of blood by police in his apartment and soon after officers and firefighters found the second victim who had severe abdominal injuries that were described as disembowelment. emergency services were able to rush the latter to the hospital where he managed to survive the attack.

The victim who survived described the Tunisian man to police who then used video surveillance to identify the suspect and put out a warrant for his arrest. Several days after the arrest warrant was issued, police managed to catch 21-year-old Sami A. and arrest him over the Easter weekend after he was spotted near a market in the 12th arrondissement.

The murder and attempted murder are just the latest attacks on LGBT individuals in Paris by migrants and follow the fatal shooting of transgender prostitute Vanesa Campos last year in Paris’ 16th arrondissement. Nine migrants, believed to be members of a local gang that routinely robbed prostitutes and their clients, were arrested in connection with the murder.

Earlier this year a similar case saw four North African migrants arrested in connection to the drowning death of a transgender woman in Switzerland. The migrants were accused of sexually abusing 27-year-old Gaëlle P. after getting her intoxicated and then leaving her to drown in the nearby lake,