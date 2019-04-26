German EU President Hopeful Urges UK Not to Take Part in Euro Elections

BERLIN, GERMANY - MARCH 25: CDU/CSU European elections lead candidate and European Parliament faction leader of the European People's Party (EPP, or EVP in German) Manfred Weber speaks to the media, along with Chairwoman of the German Christian Democrats (CDU) Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer and Chairman of the Bavarian Christian Democrats (CSU) …
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
BREITBART LONDON

BERLIN (AP) — The German centre-right candidate hoping to become the next head of the European Union’s executive branch is urging Britain not to take part in the European Parliament elections in May.

Manfred Weber told Germany’s Funke Media Group “it would be good if British politicians quickly ensured clarity about Brexit — and didn’t take part in the European election.”

Weber was quoted as saying Friday that “a country which is leaving the European Union shouldn’t have a significant role in shaping the EU’s future.”

He reportedly added he was “bothered by the fact that the Europe-hater Nigel Farage with his Brexit Party is leading the British polls. That’s absurd.”

Farage’s former UK Independence Party and wealthy allies were a driving force behind Britain’s 2016 Brexit referendum that saw 52% back the UK’s departure from the EU.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.