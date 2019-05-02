While the political and media class in Ireland double down on their support for open borders, a new survey has revealed a majority of the country’s citizens feel uneasy about the globalist transformation taking place.

The Irish Times brimmed with optimism reporting the results of its 2019 Sign of the Times survey at the weekend, declaring that the research showed “a seismic shift in the country’s social and moral mores in a very short period of time”.

In its analysis of social attitudes revealed by the survey, the newspaper hailed the birth of a “new Ireland” which is “best exemplified” by referendum victories in 2015 and 2018 for same-sex marriage and for the removal of most abortion restrictions.

“There is a ‘progressive’ outlook on important social issues with significant part of our society [sic],” proclaims the Behaviour & Attitudes market research company on one page of its report.

Accompanying this text are figures showing a majority (54 per cent) said they felt “pride” in their nation’s vote to allow same-sex marriage, but only 53 per cent of respondents were either neutral to or disagreed with the statement “We are losing Irish identity in face of foreign national influx”.

Not everyone in the country is “entirely comfortable with this new Ireland of openness and tolerance” the newspaper conceded, complaining about results which showed a majority (61 per cent) of respondents agreed the nation was “changing too quickly” and that 69 per cent agreed Irish society was “too politically correct”.

“There is a danger that these underlying concerns could be exploited by some politicians in forthcoming elections, embroiling Ireland in the wave of nativism sweeping the globe,” the Irish Times lamented.

Research conducted in April revealed not one of Ireland’s TDs (the equivalent of Britain’s Members of Parliament) wants to restrict immigration to the country, with 65 per cent telling a survey by independent radio station Newstalk they would keep migration levels the same and 35 per cent wanting them increased, despite 50 per cent of respondents admitting the subject is regularly brought up by constituents as a concern.

Ian McShane, the journalist who provided the analysis of the statistics, did not make clear how citizens unhappy about mass migration are supposed to make their views heard to the people who are meant to represent them.

However, his claim that politicians who address the subject present some sort of peril to the country is a view shared almost unanimously by the media and political establishment in Ireland, who reacted with anger last month at former Sinn Féin TD Peadar Tóibín commenting that “there needs to be sustainable levels of immigration in this country, it needs to be managed”.

Helping control the level of discourse in Ireland during elections is the European Network Against Racism (ENAR), an organisation funded by Hungarian-American financier and convicted insider trader George Soros, as well as EU taxpayers, which drew up an “anti-racism protocol” which has been signed by a total of 12 Irish political parties including the ruling Fine Gael and all other major parties.

So far there are no laws against so-called hate speech in Ireland, despite rising pressure from NGOs including the Civil Liberties Union for Europe (Liberties) — another Soros-backed outfit — which recently celebrated Irish plans to ditch its blasphemy laws as a “victory for free speech” but also demanded the country urgently bring in laws against “hate speech”.

