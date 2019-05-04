The BBC has come under fire for airing a rap song which appears to glamourise south Asian men using “white girls” as prostitutes and drug dealers.

BBC Asian Network played the song “Chaabian Boyz” by Frenzo Harami, which contains the lyrics “I had a white girl I used to call a cash machine, I got 20 white girls and they will trap [sell drugs] for me, they’re on in the flats laying on their backs for P [money].”

Additional lyrics see Harami boasting about being a “pimp” as well as taking drugs and using racial slurs such as ‘‘Had them white birds on the side curbs/ Looking for a dirty P**i or a white nerd.”

A spokesman for the Survivors of Abuse charity commented: “I do not think it’s appropriate for any individual or group to promote the exploitation of women of any race.”

The BBC responded to the criticism by saying, “A version of the track which did not meet our editorial standards was played on Asian Network produced shows, in error. The song will not be played on any future shows.”

A report by think tank Quilliam has found that more than eight out of ten men convicted of grooming gang offences have an 'Asian' background, while victims are "almost exclusively white girls". https://t.co/WMYGngGPDf — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) December 10, 2017

The distasteful music echoes real-life issues with gangs of mostly Muslim men of south Asian heritage grooming, drugging, and sexually abusing and exploiting mostly white, very often underage girls on a massive scale across the country.

Former Labour shadow minister and MP for Rotherham Sarah Champion warned previously that, “Britain has a problem with British Pakistani men raping and exploiting white girls. There. I said it. Does that make me a racist? Or am I just prepared to call out this horrifying problem for what it is.”

She was forced to resign from her shadow cabinet post for her comments, and later required special protection.

An official report in 2014 by Professor Alexis Jay exposed how largely Pakistani-heritage, Muslim men had systematically exploited 1,500 mostly white girls in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013. The abuse went largely unchecked due to politically correct authorities fearing they could be accused of racism.

The systematic abuse of victims by so-called grooming gangs is thought to be nationwide, with cases dating from the 1980s to the present day.

‘Asian’ Rotherham Gang Groomed, Raped Teens Because They Were ‘Easy Targets’ https://t.co/usXDpUNBjA — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) September 5, 2018