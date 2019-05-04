Farage Calls for ‘Peaceful Revolution’ to Challenge UK’s ‘Broken’ Politics

Nigel Farage has said that the UK’s “broken” and “out of touch” political system needs to be challenged in a “peaceful political revolution” so that Britons can “win back the ability of our nation to be democratic.”

Addressing a crowd at a Brexit Party rally in Flyde, on Saturday, Mr Farage warned that “there is something absolutely fundamental at stake” beyond the campaign for May 23rd’s European Parliament election, which goes to the very core of British democracy.

“Can you imagine an African country, if there had been an election or a referendum that had been overturned? Many of those in the Remain camp would be having fits of the vapours, demanding the United Nations was sent in and that democracy must win through,” Mr Farage said.

“But here in the country that has had a continuous parliament since the thirteenth century… in the country that has the mother of parliaments, it is in our very country that the very democratic process has been wilfully betrayed by a political class that has acted — in my view — in the most disgraceful, almost treacherous manner,” he said.

The former UKIP leader formed The Brexit Party earlier this year in anticipation of Prime Minister Theresa May breaking her Brexit pledges, resulting in the UK being pulled into European Parliament elections.

The veteran Eurosceptic politician was proven right in recent months when the prime minister twice delayed Brexit and ruled out leaving on March 29th without a deal after her controversial EU-approved withdrawal treaty was rejected three times in the House of Commons.

“So we are fighting these elections because we are standing up and fighting for the very principle of democracy, for the very principle of self-determination, and for the very thing that those generations that went before us made massive sacrifices to defend,” the Brexiteer said.

Exclusive — Farage Tells Breitbart: ‘I’ve Never in My Life Seen Contempt for Our Politicians Like Today’ https://t.co/nHylJuL7Y8 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) April 26, 2019

“It is about democracy,” Mr Farage continued. “It is about that bond of trust that needs to exist between government and people for a country to operate successfully,” adding that the current two-party system, dominated by the Tories and Labour, is “broken” and “no longer fit for service.”

The lack of public regard for the two main parties was played out on Thursday’s local elections, where the Tories lost over 1,300 votes and while Labour was expected to gain some 400, they lost nearly 100. Tory Party activists warned that anger over the government’s failure to deliver Brexit was playing out in campaigning on the doorstop, resulting in many voters spoiling their ballots, writing in pro-Brexit messages and calling for Prime Minister May to resign.

Mr Farage went on to tell the rally that the two-party system “serves nothing but itself. We have a Parliament that is out of touch with the nation. We have a civil service that has given up on any idea of being independent and many of them are now active Remain campaigners.”

Calling the UK’s political system “rotten to the core,” Farage rallied for a “peaceful political revolution” to “win back our birthright. We are going to win back the ability of our nation to be democratic.”

The Brexit Party is currently polling first in European Parliament voting intentions and is predicted that more than half of those who voted Conservative in the 2017 General Election will vote for the party in the May 23rd election.