Nigel Farage has warned that a potential Brexit compromise between Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn would be the “final betrayal” of the 2016 referendum result.

Media outlets are reporting on Sunday that Prime Minister May is set to offer Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn concessions on Brexit in order to gain support for her EU-approved treaty from Remain-backing MPs.

Sources have told The Times the offer to be made at Tuesday’s meeting will include a temporary customs arrangement until the next General Election, scheduled for May 2022; the UK accepting a range of Single Market regulations on goods; and accepting and enshrining into UK law all EU laws on workers’ rights.

“The Conservative Party will have to suck up concessions on each of those,” a source involved in the cross-party negotiations told the newspaper of record.

Theresa May now desperate to betray the Brexit vote. pic.twitter.com/3u1ao35fmH — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) May 4, 2019

The reports come as Mrs May used an opinion piece in the Mail on Sunday to said that “if we are able to negotiate a cross-party agreement” and “do a deal” with the Labour Party, she would be able to push through her thrice-rejected controversial treaty.

Speaking to Sophy Ridge on Sky News on Sunday, Mr Farage said, “The public don’t want a deal and certainly not the deal Mrs May is talking about this morning with a permanent Customs Union and alignment with Single Market rules.”

Asked what the consequences would be if May and Corbyn strike a deal on the Customs Union, locking the UK into regulatory alignment with the EU and killing future international trade deals, the Brexit Party leader said, “If they push forward with this, it will be seen as a coalition of politicians against the people and I think millions of people will give up on both Labour and the Conservatives.”

“This would be the final betrayal,” he added. “If May signs up to this, I can’t see the point of the Conservative Party even existing. What’s it for?”

Tories Tell May to Set Exit Date After Worst Local Election Loss in 24 Years https://t.co/O4NenVFGYi — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) May 4, 2019

Mr Farage made similar comments to The Telegraph where he warned, “If the Tories do a deal with Labour on the customs union they will be going into coalition with the Opposition against the people.”

After the Conservative Party haemorrhaged seats in Thursday’s local elections, calls are again coming from within the party to find ways to force May to leave, though attempts to oust the PM or change the party rules to make expelling her easier have failed.

Former Tory Party leader Iain Duncan Smith called Mrs May a “caretaker prime minister,” adding, “It’s not possible for her to sit down with the Labour Party and work out a deal because she has no confidence from the party. She needs to step down.”