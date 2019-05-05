Three men were taken to hospital after a triple shooting on an east London high street on Saturday evening.

Police were called to the scene on Leyton High Road in Leyton, Waltham Forest, at around 8:50pm on Saturday and found three man, aged 23, 28 and 30, with gunshot wounds, reports the Evening Standard.

All three were treated at the scene by paramedics. Upon arrival at hospital the 30-year-old was deemed to be in a critical condition while the two other men were in a stable condition.

Since admittance, the status of the eldest victim has been downgraded to stable and the 28-year-old has now been released from hospital.

A spokesman for Scotland Yard said, “Detectives from the Trident and Area Crime Command have been informed.

“There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.”

The gun violence came three days after three stabbings in the capital in one night, resulting in the death of a 15-year-old boy.

While most of the homicide investigations in London are a result of knife crime, there have been a number of fatal shootings in recent years.

Disarmed Britain: Illegal Gun Factory Arrests, Gun Crime at 10-year High in Four Counties https://t.co/27XfURNg9s — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) February 8, 2019

In January two gang members from Enfield were sentenced for the March 2018 fatal shooting and stabbing an innocent bystander. The pair were sentenced to 29 years each for their part in the murder.

Last May, four people were shot in a 48-hour period in London, with one killed and two suffering gunshot wounds to the head, a 19-year-old man was shot dead in Walthamstow in September, while a male in his teens was fatally gunned down this March.

A report in January last year by the Police and Crime Committee of the London Assembly found that gun crime in London rose by 16 per cent in the year to October 2017 and a staggering 44 per cent since 2014. The number of guns fired during crimes also increased by a fifth between 2012 and 2017.

London is not the only part of the country seeing serious increases in crime. Gun crime was reported to have hit a ten year high in four counties across England, these being Bedfordshire, Cheshire, Cambridgeshire, and West Yorkshire.

All of this comes despite the UK having some of the toughest gun laws in the world. According to a report by the Small Arms Survey, England and Wales have only 4.6 licensed firearms per 100 people, this compares to 19.6 in France and Germany, and 120.5 in the U.S.