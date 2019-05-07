French Business Owners Call on Government To Help Deal With Expected Ramadan Violence

French business owners in the city of Montpellier are calling on local government to provide increased security, arguing that violence has increased markedly during the Ramadan month over the last four years.

The business owners all operate in the neighbourhood of Gambetta and say that when Ramadan comes every year, they see an increase of violence that could negatively affect their businesses, French local news network Actu reports.

Local businessman Ajouri M. explained the problem saying, “for four years now at the same time during the holy month of Ramadan, the Gambetta neighbourhood is the scene of violence and extraordinary tensions. And Ramadan is coming for a month.”

He went on to explain that the neighbourhood often sees stabbings, exchanges of gunfire and violent altercations and although police do respond to the incidents, he claimed that the perpetrators come back as soon as the officers leave.

According to the businessman, he and several others have been in direct contact with Montpellier Mayor Philippe Saurel to discuss increasing security in the area.

The group met with municipal police chief Georges Elnecave with Ajouri M. saying it had been a “quick and positive meeting since a solution has been found. It consists of setting up a pedestrian crew of the municipal police, who will patrol from early afternoon to sunset on the Cours Gambetta, in order to protect the population and avoid any slippage and violence similar to those experienced in previous years.”

Violence across the Muslim world during the holy month, sometimes referred to as “Ramadan Rage“, has been linked to terror attacks and other violent incidents year after year.

In 2017, 3,343 people were casualties of violence during the holy month as a result of Islamic-linked violence with 1,639 killed in attacks. The following year thankfully saw a drop in the number of fatalities to 841, while the total number of casualties was down 45 per cent to 1,855.