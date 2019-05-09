Khan’s London: 14-Year-Old Boy Stabbed in Back and Head

A 14-year-old boy was stabbed repeatedly, including in the back and the head, according to witnesses, in south London in broad daylight.

The youth was attacked on Wednesday at 5:30pm on Gloucester Road, Croydon, near Selhurst Railway Station. Police discovered him lying on the street, giving him first aid until paramedics arrived. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

A suspect was reportedly seen running away from the scene shortly afterwards, and police are appealing for witnesses.

His stabbing comes on the very same street that 22-year-old Scotty Kouebitra was stabbed to death in 2016, the young man having been stabbed in the neck and heart with a screwdriver, according to the Metro.

On the same day as the teenage boy was attacked, another man was stabbed to death in a Tesco underground car park of in Slough, in the Greater London Urban Area. A 21-year-old witness who was in the supermarket carpark said he “heard shouting” and saw “lots of blood on the floor.”

Violent Crime Soars 19% in England and Wales in One Year, 112 Knife Crimes a Day https://t.co/90pw5R8UKi — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) April 26, 2019

The reports of violence come as London’s Metropolitan Police released the details of an assault on a pensioner on March 16th.

An 87-year-old woman, who has not been named, was left with severe bruising and a broken arm after being forced to the ground in Streatham, south London, and having her bag stolen from her.

She was knocked over from behind at around 11:30am after shopping before a family visit. She noticed her bag had been taken but was not able to get up, due to the extreme amount of pain in her arm. The bag was later found discarded but police found that her cards had been used in a series of transactions around the Streatham area.

One officer described the incident as “a horrible and cynical attack on a vulnerable and defenceless woman”. She said of the culprit, “this deplorable thug needs to be brought to justice.”

The incidents are just the latest in a long line of violent crime in England and Wales. Figures recently released by the Office for National Statistics show that violent crime has risen by a fifth over the last recorded year. Meanwhile knife crime was up six per cent to the highest level since records began. There was also an 11 per cent rise in robberies across the period.