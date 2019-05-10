Farage: There Is a ‘Coalition of Parliament Against the People’

Nigel Farage has said there is a “democratic crisis in this country” and that there is a “coalition of Parliament against the people”.

Appearing as a panelist on BBC television’s flagship evening politics programme Question Time, Mr Farage said, “We’ve just heard from our political class in Westminster,” referring to the panel of Remain-backing politicians including Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd, Labour MP and Shadow Economic Minister Jonathan Reynolds, and Change UK MP Anna Soubry.

“We have a genuine democratic crisis in this country, and the reason’s simple,” Mr Farage said, continuing, “We voted to leave, by quite a big majority, in a referendum.

“We then voted a year later in a General Election for two political parties who told us they would respect our wishes and carry out Brexit.

“We then saw 500 MPs vote for Article 50 which said we leave on the 29th of March, with or without a withdrawal agreement.”

Adding that, “the reason we didn’t leave on March 29th is these people don’t want us to become an independent, self-governing nation. They’re doing their utmost to thwart Brexit.”

The Brexit Party leader went on to say that “they’re basically trying to make us associate members of the European Union”.

Mr Farage went on to accuse the two main establishment political parties of trying to “save their own skins.”

“We have a Labour and Conservative Party negotiating a permanent customs union in alignment with Single Market rules,” the Brexiteer said, before concluding that this was “in many ways even worse than starting a member of the European Union.”

Mr Farage has previously criticised the political establishment, describing politics in Britain as “broken” and “out of touch” and calling for a “peaceful revolution to win back the ability of our nation to be democratic”.

At a rally in Flyde last week Mr Farage said, “Here in the country that has had a continuous parliament since the thirteenth century… in the country that has the mother of parliaments, it is in our very country that the very democratic process has been wilfully betrayed by a political class that has acted — in my view — in the most disgraceful, almost treacherous manner.”