Italian Teen Raped By Migrants Accuses Friend of ‘Selling’ Her For Drugs

Text messages between a 15-year-old who was raped by Moroccan migrants last October published in Italian media purport to show the teen accusing her friend of “selling” her in order to get drugs from the migrants.

The rape occurred in the city of Trissino in the province of Vicenza back in October of last year with 15-year-old claiming that her 31-year-old friend, identified as Elisa Faggion, had lured her to a house where the two Moroccan migrants, 28-year-old Zahir Es Sadouki and 27-year-old Nadir El Fattach took turns raping her, according to Italian newspaper Il Giornale.

While all three were placed under arrest back in March, another Italian newspaper, Corriere Della Sera, has published the text messages between Mr El Fettach and Ms Faggion which took places several days after the teen was sexually abused.

“Nadir, there is a big problem … she went to the psychologist, she talked about Saturday and now they want to report us because she was a minor,” Faggion said. El Fettach replied that the teen had consented. “I don’t want a girl to ruin my life for her own whim,” he said which saw Faggion reply “me either, damn cow! It was enough to say no.”

Text messages between Faggion and the teen were also released by the paper in which the teen accused Faggion and the migrants of forcing her to take cocaine by pulling her hair. “Why did you push me to take the white powder? Afterwards, I lost consciousness. I was not aware,” the teen said.

“You also wanted to ‘play’ with them,” the 31-year old wrote. “I didn’t want to play with anyone. You sold me for coke,” was written by the teen in reply.

The case bears some parallels to others in which teen Italian girls have been lured by migrants with drugs, two of which have had fatal consequences.

The murder of 18-year-old Pamela Mastropietro saw the teen leave a drug rehabilitation centre to be with a Nigerian drug dealer who has been accused of murdering her, dismembering her body and then leaving it in suitcases by the side of a road.

Some have even testified that the suspect in the case, Innocent Oseghale had, along with another man, begun to dismember the teen while she was still alive.

The death of 16-year-old Desirée Mariottini was also linked to both migrants and drugs. The young woman was found dead of an overdose in Rome’s San Lorenzo area in October of last year with prosecutors saying that she had been drugged by several migrants who took turns raping her and then allowed her to die of an overdose.