UK: Parents Gender Transition Son, 7, and Foster Son, 3, to Female

A British judge has given his approval to the foster parents of a transgender child who “transitioned” to their new gender at just three-years-old.

The two parents, named only as TP and CP, already had a seven-year-old biological child who had changed their gender from boy to girl just months earlier.

The parents said they had supported their seven-year-old child’s transition, going as far as to change their legal status to that of a girl, including ordering a new passport matching the child’s new identity.

When the three-year-old turned four and was sent to school, he was sent in wearing a girl’s uniform despite the school “expressly asking” the parents to stop him doing so.

The investigation came after concerns arose that the parents were “actively encouraging” the children to change genders and had “manipulated” them.

It was later found that a third child fostered by the couple had also experienced “gender issues” while staying with them.

However, the judge ruling on the case claimed that “The evidence from almost all sources of how the children are prospering in the care of CP and TP provides very powerful support to the contention that CP and TP are good parents”.

A supposed “gender expert”, Vickie Pasterski of Harley Street, insisted the children’s gender dysphoria did not result from “interpersonal influence or environmental interference” and was not caused by the parents.

Mr Justice Williams said Ms Pasterski had made “compelling rebuts” that made it “overwhelmingly obvious that neither [of the children] have suffered or are at risk of suffering significant emotional harm arising from their complete social transition to females occurring at a very young age.”

There is serious debate as to whether societal pressure can influence gender dysphoria and feelings of transgenderism in children.

In August 2018, Brown University in the United States published but subsequently deleted a paper suggesting that societal pressures were one explanation for “cluster effects” in which multiple groups of children in a family or friendship group all suffer similar gender identity issues together at similar times, and that social media and youtube might play a role as well.

All trace of the paper was erased following complaints from trans activists.

