Corbyn Advisor: 9/11 Had Roots in ‘Zionist Colonialism’

Articles published under the name of one of Jeremy Corbyn’s closest advisers blamed the radical Islamic terror attacks on the U.S. on September 11th 2001 on “Zionist colonialism”.

The alleged writings of adviser to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn Andrew Murray, revealed by the Jewish Chronicle, appeared in the far-left Morning Star newspaper and covered a variety of topics.

A 2005 article stated that the September 11th terror attacks were criminal, rather than an act of war, stating that “even if one considers it a war, only the most Anglo-Saxon-centric commentator could consider it the start of the war”.

The author wrote: “…for millions around the world, the ‘war’ began with the Anglo-French seizure of Arab lands as the Ottoman empire rotted, with the Balfour declaration in 1917 giving the green light to Zionist colonialism.”

In another article written only four days after the September 11th terror attacks, he said: “the Palestinian people remain among the first victims, their daily torment largely ignored by the world media now weeping over the ruins of the World Trade Centre”.

His suggested first response to the September 11th terror attacks in the US was “an end to Israeli oppression of the Palestinians and a restoration of their rights”.

The article, entitled ‘Reaping the Whirlwind’, appeared to blame the United States for the terror attacks due to their “imperialism”.

Another article appeared to blame British foreign policy for the Manchester terror bombing, saying it had “contributed to the environment in which these sorts of atrocities take place”.

The unearthed comments are the latest in a long line of anti-Semitic scandals for the Labour Party under Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership, with the hard-leftist most recently being accused of advancing the conspiracy theory that Jews or Israel control the media — a long-running anti-Semitic stereotype.

The party has been accused of largely glossing over its anti-Semitism issues or not taking them seriously, with one branch member even complaining that there was too much talk of “anti-Semitism this, anti-Semitism that” in the party’s internal discourse following a synagogue shooting.