Norwegian Princess Announces Romantic Relationship with ‘American Shaman’

Princess Märtha Louise of Norway, daughter of King Harald V, has taken to social media to announce her romantic relationship with an American “Shaman” she has referred to as her “twin flame.”

The Princess made the announcement of her relationship to “Shaman” Durek Verrett on Mother’s Day through the social media platform Instagram writing, “He has made me realize that unconditional love actually exists here on this planet. He embraces all of me without question or fear,” Paris Match reports.

“I feel so happy and blessed that he is my boyfriend. Thank you my love, for including me so generously into your family. I love you from this eternity to the next,” Princess Märtha continued and added, “And to those of you who feel the need to criticize: Hold your horses. It is not up to you to choose for me or to judge me. I don’t choose my man to satisfy any of you or the norms or boxes you have chosen in your mind for me to be in. I don’t thrive there, nor do I exist in your illusion about me. I choose from love.”

Durek Verret labels himself a “spiritual guide and gifted healer,” and adds that he is “a 6th generation shaman who has devoted decades to study and practice in becoming a thought leader and spiritual enthusiast for people all over the world.”

Others, such as the Icelandic sceptic group Vantru, have labelled Verret a “con man” saying, “Durek Verrett calls himself a shaman, which is supposed to be a person who holds the supernatural abilities of invoking, communicating and controlling spirits of dead animals or other otherworldly entities, which are located in a spirit world. It is basically supposed to be real magic. Also known as fantastic bullshit.”

The critical article goes on to mention Verret has had a habit of mentioning himself alongside famous celebrities and European royalty. “The purpose is to paint an enchanting picture of the guru’s life and work, which upon closer inspection turns out to be more or less fake,” the group said.

The recognition of the ongoing relationship between the Princess and Shaman is only the latest piece of transatlantic Royal news. British Royal Prince Harry grabbed headlines worldwide when married American actress, and noted progressive liberal, Meghan Markle, with the two recently welcoming a son into the world named “Archie.”