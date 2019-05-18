MILAN (AP) – The leader of France’s National Rally party is predicting that a group of like-minded right-wing populists will achieve “a historic feat” in next week’s Europe-wide elections.

Marine Le Pen is joining leaders of other nationalist parties Saturday in Italy for a rally organised by League leader Matteo Salvini in front of Milan’s Duomo cathedral ahead of the May 23-26 European Parliamentary elections.

Le Pen said she believes the Europe of Nations and Freedom parliamentary group “will perform a historic feat to pass from the 8th place in Europe to third or maybe second.”

Analysts believe that the two traditional centre-right and centre-left political groups will be weakened in the vote, falling short of the 50 per cent threshold for the first time.

