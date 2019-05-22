Delingpole: Farage Is Starting to Look Like the British Trump

At the final London rally of the Brexit Party I made a short film, which I hope captures the atmosphere of a political movement taking the world by storm.
Donald Trump learned a lot from Farage and the Brexit revolution. Now Farage seems to have learned a lot from Donald Trump…
Above Watch: Delingpole meets supporters at the Brexit Party Rally.
Former Czech President Václav Klaus Makes Surprise Speech at Brexit Rally https://t.co/ZtU7zecd72
