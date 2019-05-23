ISIS terrorists have released three new posters urging attacks on the West, and depicting parliament burning.

The first of the new posters portrays the famous Elizabeth clock tower on fire with the caption “London Attacks Coming Soon”.

The poster also contains a verse from the Quran, which states: “And when the sacred months have passed, then kill the polytheists wherever you find them and capture them and besiege them and sit in wait for them at every place of ambush.”

The burning of Big Ben is strikingly similar to the image of Notre Dame cathedral burning last month. ISIS affiliates were quick to celebrate the fire, claiming it was “retribution and punishment” and warning Europe to “wait for the next”.

A second poster depicts a masked terrorist wielding a knife above a picture of New York City and features the tagline “Fight Them In Your Country”, seemingly urging so-called ‘lone wolf’ attacks by radical Islamists.

A third simply states the message “Remember”, with another verse from the Quran attempting to justify their brutal ideology. It says: “Remember O you who have believed, whoever of you should revert from his religion…

“Allah will bring forth in place of them a people he will love and who will love him… who are humble toward the believers, powerful against the disbelievers… they strive in the cause of Allah and do not fear the blame of a critic.

“That is the favor of Allah, he bestows it upon whom he wills. And Allah is all-encompassing and knowing.”

The posters were released by an ISIS affiliated group, the Ash Shaff Media Foundation, and were published on Twitter by terrorism watchdog Terror Research and Analysis Consortium (TRAC).

They come to light on the anniversary of two major Islamist terror attacks in the UK: the murder of the soldier Lee Rigby in 2013, and the Manchester Arena bombings in which 22 people were killed by a suicide bomber at an Arianna Grande concert in 2017.

The posters are not the first released by ISIS in recent months. The jihadists recently released posters celebrating the horrific terror attacks in Sri Lanka in which 258 people were killed and which were later claimed by the terror group.

One such poster depicts President Donald Trump, Pope Francis, and Buddha on fire and features the tagline: “We will not make you cry of blood, enemies of religion and the first of the clouds shall fall upon the rivers of your unclean blood.”