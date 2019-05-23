Pictures and video circulating on social media appear to show an elderly gentleman wearing a Brexit Party rosette who has been “milkshaked” outside a polling station in England.

With British voters going to the polls in the European Parliament elections today, the apparent victim –named as “Don” and described as a 22-year veteran of the Parachute Regiment in several tweets, so far unverified — is said to have had the drink thrown over him outside a polling station.

The incident appears to have taken place in North Town Rushmoor, based on signage visible in the pictures, with Hampshire Constabulary telling Breitbart London they received a report at 10:06 a.m. from a third party about an assault on a man in his 80s at North Lane, Aldershot.

They confirmed they are now investigating the incident and trying to make contact with the victim.

Brexit party leader Nigel Farage released a statement on the incident Thursday afternoon condemning the attack. He said: “Yet more disgusting behaviour.

“When democracy fails, civility ends. Let’s get Brexit done and finish this. I have phoned Don’s home to commiserate. His son said he is undeterred, still on the polling station and will now be there until 10pm tonight. Well done that man.”

This is an old friend….Don, a veteran of 22 years service in the Parachute Regiment in Aldershot…the Home of the British Army, attacked by some lowlife who isn't fit to walk in Don' s shoes.@COLRICHARDKEMP @jamesdeeganMC @brexitparty_uk pic.twitter.com/yaiKtZs2rJ — Nigel 'Jonah' Jones (@NigelJ216) May 23, 2019

This old guy was sitting outside a polling station in Aldershot doing the numbers for the Brexit Party and apparently it was okay to attack him because he was a 'fascist'. Congratulations, everyone. #EUelections2019 pic.twitter.com/G23RcgSIE7 — Damian3Taylor (@Damian3Taylor) May 23, 2019

This man in Aldershot served his country in the Armed Forces for 22 years. Today he went out to exercise his democratic rights on an election day and this is what disgusting Remainer scumbags did to him. Don't let them win – get out today and #VoteBrexit! — Leave.EU (@LeaveEUOfficial) May 23, 2019

Video originally posted to Facebook shows the elderly gentleman describing how “some yob [in his] mid-twenties… walked over to me, gave me the finger, went up to the Co-op, got a milkshake, came down here, and threw it on me.”

While a number of apparently speculative allegations are circulating on social media concerning the incident, its exact nature and underlying motive have yet to be definitively confirmed.

