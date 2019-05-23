JOIN BREITBART. Takes 2 seconds.

Police Investigate Polling Station Milkshake Attack on Elderly Veteran Wearing Brexit Party Rosette

Milkshake Para
Screenshot, Facebook
JACK MONTGOMERY

Pictures and video circulating on social media appear to show an elderly gentleman wearing a Brexit Party rosette who has been “milkshaked” outside a polling station in England.

With British voters going to the polls in the European Parliament elections today, the apparent victim –named as “Don” and described as a 22-year veteran of the Parachute Regiment in several tweets, so far unverified — is said to have had the drink thrown over him outside a polling station.

The incident appears to have taken place in North Town Rushmoor, based on signage visible in the pictures, with Hampshire Constabulary telling Breitbart London they received a report at 10:06 a.m. from a third party about an assault on a man in his 80s at North Lane, Aldershot.

They confirmed they are now investigating the incident and trying to make contact with the victim.

Brexit party leader Nigel Farage released a statement on the incident Thursday afternoon condemning the attack. He said: “Yet more disgusting behaviour.

“When democracy fails, civility ends. Let’s get Brexit done and finish this. I have phoned Don’s home to commiserate. His son said he is undeterred, still on the polling station and will now be there until 10pm tonight. Well done that man.”

Video originally posted to Facebook shows the elderly gentleman describing how “some yob [in his] mid-twenties… walked over to me, gave me the finger, went up to the Co-op, got a milkshake, came down here, and threw it on me.”

While a number of apparently speculative allegations are circulating on social media concerning the incident, its exact nature and underlying motive have yet to be definitively confirmed.

Follow Jack Montgomery on Twitter: @JackBMontgomery
Follow Breitbart London on Facebook: Breitbart London

 

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.