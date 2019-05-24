JOIN BREITBART. Takes 2 seconds.

France: President Macron Confirms Lyon Explosion is ‘Attack’, Eight Injured

Lyon
PHILIPPE DESMAZES/AFP/Getty Images
OLIVER JJ LANE

At least eight are reported injured after a blast ripped through a street in Lyon, France Friday afternoon. French President Emmanuel Macron has called the incident an “attack”.

The suspected parcel bomb detonated on Victor-Hugo Road in Lyon, south-east France around 1730 eastern Europe time (1130 ET) and is reported to have been a package stuffed with “nails, screws, bolts”. The eight injured, which includes an eight-year-old girl, are reported to have sustained light injuries.

Lyon newspaper Le Progress reports French President Emmanuel Macron, who spoke of an attack about the explosion, remarking; “There was an attack in Lyon… there are no fatalities. There are wounded, so I obviously want to have a thought for the wounded, their families.”

The President was joined in his comments by populist political rival Marine Le Pen: “I give my full support to the wounded in an explosion in Lyon, the light will have to be shed on the circumstances of this terrorist attack.”

France

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/AFP/Getty Images

Lyon Mayor Denis Broliquier said: “certainly, it was a device intended to hurt, it was an explosive device… I was warned by several direct witnesses. The explosive device was in a bag, deposited by a man, filmed by the CCTV of the city of Lyon.”

The Paris terrorism police have launched an investigation into the blast, confirming the government considers it to have been a probable terror attack.

This story is developing, more follows

