Results for the EU Parliament elections are beginning to roll in, with Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party in first place in Britain, Marine Le Pen appearing to defeat Emmanuel Macron in France, and important wins for national populists in bulwarks Poland and Hungary.

UPDATE: 00:40 a.m. — Widdecombe tells BBC, “we came first, whether you like it or not!”

“[T]here was only ever one reason to vote for the Brexit Party. Vote for us if you want a Brexit, and that’s what the nation has done big-time tonight… this sends a very clear message to Westminster, again…” said the Brexit Party’s new MEP in a BBC interview.

Miss Widdecombe noted that while there are several reasons to vote for the Greens or the Liberal Democrats, the Brexit Party stood on one matter and one matter only — and that “we came first, whether you like it or not!”

UPDATE: 00:30 a.m. — Corbyn says Brexit will ‘have to go back to the people’

Lifelong eurosceptic Jeremy Corbyn appears to have officially abandoned any pretence of respecting the people’s vote to Leave the European Union in the wake of the EU election results, issuing a statement that the issue “will have to go back to the people, whether through a general election or a public vote.”

"This issue will have to go back to the people, whether through a general election or a public vote." Once again, Corbyn tries to sound a bit more Remainy without actually shifting position pic.twitter.com/mGCbRBn52k — John Rentoul (@JohnRentoul) May 26, 2019

UPDATE: 00:20 a.m. — Nigel Farage elected in South-East, Brexit Party wins almost a million votes

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage has been elected in the South-East, with his Brexit Party claiming an astonishing 915,686 votes.

In the South East Nigel Farage takes to the stage after these results as he is resoundingly re-elected to the European Parliament: Brexit Party 915,686

Liberal Democrat 653,743

Green 343,249

Conservatives 260,277

Labur 184,678 — Steven Swinford (@Steven_Swinford) May 26, 2019

UPDATE: 00:10 a.m. — Lord Adonis fails to win a seat

Gawain Towler, the Brexit Party’s singular and much-loved head of press, has expressed his “horror” at arch-Remainer Andrew Adonis, a Blair-era placeman in the House of Lords, failing to win a seat for the Labour Party in the European Parliament.

Imagine my horror in discovering the failure of Lord Adonis win a seat. — Gawain Towler (@GawainTowler) May 26, 2019



UPDATE: 11:55 p.m. — Ann Widdecombe wins seat in South-West, no MEPs for Tories, Labour

Ann Widdecombe, the popular veteran Tory who was one of the Brexit Party’s star recruits, has won a seat in the South-West, with her new party claiming a more than comfortable first-place finish.

Neither the Tories nor Labour have won even a single seat, with both polling in the single digits.

South West, vote share: Brex: 36.7% (+36.7)

LDem: 23.1% (+12.4)

Grn: 18.1% (+7.0)

Con: 8.7% (-20.2)

Lab: 6.5% (-7.2)

UKIP: 3.2% (-29.1)

ChUK: 2.8% (+2.8) — Britain Elects (@britainelects) May 26, 2019

UPDATE: 11:45 p.m. — Tories fail to win a single seat in Yorkshire

The Tories have been wiped on in Yorkshire, with the Brexit Party claiming three seats out of six and the Liberal Democrats, Labour, and Greens picking up one apiece.

RESULT: UK regional MEPs elected for Yorkshire and the Humber

See full results for the UK: https://t.co/WL2nHUhPGt #EUElections2019 pic.twitter.com/yqwJnO3BMF — BBC Election (@bbcelection) May 26, 2019

UPDATE: 11:40 p.m. — Brexit Party claims huge victory in Thurrock

The Brexit Party romped home with 51.8 per cent of the vote in Thurrock, with UKIP claiming another 5.7 per cent.

Labour were a distant second to Farage’s party on 15 per cent, with neither the Liberal Democrats or the Tories breaking 10 per cent.

Thurrock (East of England) result: Brex: 51.8% (+51.8)

Lab: 15.0% (-7.8)

LDem: 8.6% (+6.9)

Con: 7.7% (-11.8)

Grn: 6.4% (+3.0)

UKIP: 5.7% (-40.2) — Britain Elects (@britainelects) May 26, 2019

UPDATE: 11:30 p.m. — Brexit Party leads with 49 per cent of vote counted

With 49 per cent of votes counted in the United Kingdom, Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party appears to have a commanding lead over its rivals. The Tory vote appears to have collapsed in all areas, and voters are also abandoning Labour in both their Leave-voting historic heartlands and their more privileged, Remain-leaning bases, where the Liberal Democrats have made gains off their EU loyalist “Bollocks to Brexit” platform.

UK: With 49% counted, populist Brexit Party (EFDD) wins the most votes. Liberal Democrats (ALDE) rise to become the second strongest party. — Europe Elects (@EuropeElects) May 26, 2019

UPDATE: 11:15 p.m. — UKIP leader loses his seat

UKIP leader Gerard Batten has lost his seat in London, a Remainer stronghold.

Mr Batten worked hard to revive the fortunes of the flagging party by taking a series of calculated risks, including taking up Tommy Robinson’s cause after his botched imprisonment for contempt of court and bringing in popular but controversial online personalities Carl Benjamin (Sargon of Akkad) and Markus Meechan (Count Dankula).

The strategy does not appear to have borne fruit, however, with the Brexit Party under Batten’s former leader Nigel Farage having clearly emerged as the new voice for Brexit in the United Kingdom.

UPDATE: 11:05 p.m. — Liberal Democrats win London

Nationally, the picture is looking strong for the Brexit Party but short of the highest predictions which hit 37 per cent in the week before the vote. 32 per cent is still well ahead of the Eurosceptic vote achieved in the 2014 European Election when Ukip got 27.5 per cent, however:

In London, the Liberal Democrats have cleaned up, taking three MEPs. The Conservatives have lost the two London representatives they won in 2014, while the Brexit Party have gained two.

Update 11:00 p.m. — Italian populist Salvini thanks Italy

Populist Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has taken to Twitter to thank Italian voters as exit polls put his Lega party in first place with between 27 and 30 percent of the vote, according to Italian broadcaster RAI. The projections also put the once mighty Five Star Movement, who were the largest party in the 2018 national elections, into third place behind the left-wing Democratic Party (PD).”

Una sola parola: GRAZIE Italia! 🇹 pic.twitter.com/PEmaNvCpNJ — Matteo Salvini (@matteosalvinimi) May 26, 2019

UPDATE 10:55 p.m. — East of England declares

Good news for the Conservative Party, who were worrying for a near-total wipeout tonight — they have seen their first MEP elected in the East of England. That is nothing compared to the strong turnout for the Brexit Party, however, who took very nearly four in ten votes in the region.

The Brexit Party take two MEPs for the region, while the Greens and Conservatives take one each.

East of England, vote share: Brex: 37.8% (+37.8)

LDem: 22.6% (+15.7)

Grn: 12.7% (+4.2)

Con: 10.2% (-18.2)

Lab: 8.7% (-8.6)

ChUK: 3.7% (+3.7)

UKIP: 3.4% (-31.1) — Britain Elects (@britainelects) May 26, 2019

UPDATE: 10:40 p.m — First UK MEPs allocated

The first British region has declared, but the comparatively sparsely populated North East of England has the power to appoint just three MEPs — quite a comparison to the South East region, which has ten.

The Brexit Party takes two seats, and Labour one. Nationwide, the Brexit Party is pushing towards 35 per cent so far — not something that will likely last, but impressive work for early in the evening where urban and presumably more pro-remain regions typically post results first.

North East, result: Brex: 2 MEPs (+2)

Lab: 1 (-1) — Britain Elects (@britainelects) May 26, 2019

Congratulations to our 2 MEPs in the North East!#ChangePoliticsForGood pic.twitter.com/ptTgan65NI — The Brexit Party (@brexitparty_uk) May 26, 2019

UPDATE: 10:25 p.m. — Orbán declares victory

Hungary’s Viktor Orbán has officially declared victory for his Fidesz-KDNP party, suggesting he has won the anti-mass migration, pro-national identity mandate which he was seeking.

#Orban officially announces that @FideszEP has won the #EP2019: We're assigned by the Hungarians to stop migration, protect the Europe of nations and Christian culture – we will do that. — Mariann Őry (@otmarianna) May 26, 2019



UPDATE: 10:20 p.m. — Greek prime minister calls snap election

Greece’s left-wing prime minister Alexis Tsipras has called a snap general election after coming in second to the right-leaning New Democrats.

Marine Le Pen has been calling on President Emmanuel Macron to do the same in France, as preliminary results indicate that exit polls are correct and her National Rally party will defeat his left-neoliberal LREM party.

Greece: BBC reports that PM Tsipras calls a snap election for 30 June 2019 after losing the European election to the centre-right ND (EPP). #EP2019 #Europawahl2019 — Europe Elects (@EuropeElects) May 26, 2019



UPDATE: 10:00 p.m. — Exit polls point to crushing victory for Hungary’s Orbán

With almost all votes counted in Hungary, exit polls pointing to a crushing victory for Viktor Orbán’s governing Fidesz-KDNP appear to have been vindicated, with the prime minister’s party claiming around 52 per cent of the vote — far, far ahead of the opposition liberal coalition, on around 16 per cent.

Almost all votes counted Hungary Ruling right-wing Fidesz party clear winner with 52%. Liberal Coalition does well but still distant second with 16.%. Liberal Momentum on 10%, Socialists 6.6%. Far right Jobbik on only 6.5%. No great surprises. — Andrew Neil (@afneil) May 26, 2019

—

Original report

All eyes in the United Kingdom are on Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party, which is just weeks old but forecast to come in first place, as people who voted Leave in 2016 register their objection to the establishment’s attempts to delay, water down, or even thwart Brexit entirely.

Declaration times for the #EuropeanElections2019 on Sunday (Press Association): pic.twitter.com/wpLyrxefT0 — Ian Warren (@election_data) May 25, 2019

Our forecast for this year's UK European elections has… Brex: 24 MEPs (+24 vs 2014)

LDem: 15 (+14)

Lab: 14 (-6)

Con: 10 (-9)

Grn: 4 (+1)

SNP: 2 (-)

PC: 1 (-) Results will be posted here and on our site as the night progresses. https://t.co/QNnnVpo5HI pic.twitter.com/fIjpk4bKaS — Britain Elects (@britainelects) May 26, 2019

Another major battleground is Italy, where Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior Matteo Salvini has emerged as the populist movement’s leading man across continental Europe, and may end up sending one of — if not the — largest contingents of MEPs to Brussels of any party anywhere in Europe.

Bulwarks of conservatism-populism in Central Europe such as Poland and Hungary, which are already led by majority right-wing governments, appear to be holding fast, with the former’s Law and Justice Party (PiS) set to see off a left-centrist “European Coalition” and place first with its biggest ever vote share, and the latter’s governing Fidesz-KDNP under Viktor Orbán winning a crushing victory with over 50 per cent of the total vote.

Exit poll, Poland: Poland's Law and Justice (ECR) on course to win #EUelection2019 with 42,4% of votes, ahead of European Coalition (EPP/ALDE/S&D) at 39,1% (TVN24)#PolandVotes — Jakub Krupa (@JakubKrupa) May 26, 2019

The performance of populist parties which made breakthroughs more recently, such as Alternative for Germany (AfD) and the Sweden Democrats, for example, is less clear.

The former is polling at 10.8 per cent — but the real story of the night being a massive surge for the far-left Greens — and the latter at 16.9 per cent.

Sweden: SVT exit poll confirms fifth straight election advancement for the Sweden Democrats: 1999: 0.3% (*)

2004: 1.2% (+1)

2009: 3.3% (+2)

2014: 9.7% (+7)

2019: 16.9% (+7)https://t.co/TrlignutFQ #EUElections2019 #svpol — Europe Elects (@EuropeElects) May 26, 2019

