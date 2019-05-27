Eleven Youths in Paris No Go Zone Convicted For Gang Raping Four Girls

A total of eleven different young men, eight of whom were minors, have given light sentences of between three and eleven years after being found guilty of gang-raping four girls in a cellar.

The attacks occurred in September of 2016, with a 17-year-old coming forward to police on September 15th saying that she had been gang-raped by at least ten boys, with three other girls coming forward later — including a 14-year-old — saying that they too had been raped by the gang of youths, 7sur7 reports.

The 17-year-old described the perpetrators of the attack as wearing football uniforms, which led police to search a nearby stadium in the heavily migrant-populated Paris suburbs of Seine-Saint-Denis where several of the rapists were identified and arrested.

According to investigators, the boys involved in the gang rapes used coded language to indicate to their compatriots when a girl was being lured to the cellar where the gang rapes took place.

The Seine-Saint-Denis area, which constitutes a number of suburbs north of Paris, has become well-known for violence, crime, and the burning of cars on New Year’s Eve and Bastille Day every year.

According to a report from the French parliament, the number of illegal migrants living in the suburbs could be as high as 400,000, making illegals around 20 per cent of the total population of the suburbs.

Police have also been the targets of “youths” from the suburbs as well, with social media posts prior to Halloween last year calling for a “purge” of police officers. The 19-year-old behind the initial post was later arrested after calling for violence and saying “the police should be attacked with mortars, fire, firecrackers and stones.”

