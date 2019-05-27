Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party stormed to victory at Sunday’s EU Parliament elections, described as a “disaster” for a globalist coalition of opposition parties.

The patriotic party saw its strongest ever result with 46 per cent of the vote, gaining six points on its performance at the last EU elections in 2014 to finish comfortably ahead of its rival ‘European Coalition’.

Liberal, establishment parties, which formed a coalition earlier this year to fight PiS, dropped 10 points from 49 per cent in 2014 to 39 per cent at the ballot box Sunday, according to Polish media.

This is actually a disaster to opposition. Joint effort of five parties, four years of code red anti-PiS alert, support of major media etc – all that translated to a 10pp gap between KE and PiS with “third force” Wiosna barely making it over 5% threshold. — Wojciech Kość (@WojciechKosc) May 27, 2019

Wojciech Kość, who writes about Poland for outlets including Politico EU, said the results are “actually a disaster [for the] opposition” considering how the “joint effort of five parties” had enjoyed the “support of major media” as well as “four years of code red anti-PiS alert”.

Deutsche Welle (DW), Germany’s international public broadcaster, said European Coalition was “preparing to fight” Poland’s anti-mass migration government as it reported on the acquisition of a major media group in the country by interests backed by the billionaire financier George Soros.

Providing analysis of the election results, political scientist Marcin Palade said he believes an LGBT march which took place in Gdansk on Saturday may have motivated many conservative-minded voters to turn out at the polls for PiS.

Concern as Soros-Backed Ventures Buy Major Polish Media Group https://t.co/9f0YEEYIXI — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) February 22, 2019

Lawyers from the Ordo Iuris Institute, which aims to counter discrimination against Christians and traditional values in modern-day life, have promised to provide free legal assistance to members of the public who witnessed “scandalous” attacks on Catholicism at the controversial parade, which was backed by the UK foreign office according to the deputy chief of the British Embassy in Poland.

Political analyst and professor Norbert Maliszewski commented that, if the European election results were translated into seats in the Polish parliament, PiS would comfortably retain its majority.

The party did so well at the polls this weekend thanks to popular socio-economic reforms, the “defence of traditional values” and its hardline stance on the issue of mass, third world migration into Europe, he added on Twitter.

The present Polish government became the first in the nation’s post-Communist history to be able to govern outright without support from a coalition partner, after the country voted with confidence to replace a centrist administration led by now Eurocrat Donald Tusk with the Law and Justice right-traditionalist party at the 2015 election.