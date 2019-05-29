Nigel Farage has given his clearest declaration yet that the Brexit Party will stand in the next General Election, with Mr Farage personally considering the office of Prime Minister, if Brexit is not delivered by October 31st.

Speaking on the Laura Ingraham podcast in the U.S. on Tuesday, Mr Farage gave a stark warning to British politicians and members of the media who have condemned the Brexit Party, saying: “If you really don’t like me in mainstream media, you better deliver Brexit, or I might become the worst nightmare you’ve ever had to live with.”

“I’m now putting the government and the opposition Labour Party on notice. Obey the British people or I’m going to come and take you out,” the Brexit architect added.

Mr Farage was in a celebratory mood following the European Parliament elections, where the Brexit Party claimed victory over the establishment parties, but was critical of the Conservative candidates running in the leadership race, questioning their ability to deliver on the result of the 2016 referendum.

The American conservative talk show host asked if the Conservatives could deliver Brexit by October, with the twenty-year veteran of the European Parliament saying that “if the Conservatives find a Churchill figure it could happen”, but that he “doubted it”.

When asked about Boris Johnson, who is currently the odds-on favourite to take over from Prime Minister Theresa May in the current Conservative leadership contest, Mr Farage said that though he personally liked Mr Johnson, his record on Brexit was questionable, citing the MP backing Mrs May’s widely unpopular withdrawal agreement.

Questioning which Boris Johnson is in the race — the one that backs May’s soft Brexit, or the one that backs a real Brexit — Mr Farage summarised his view of the candidate by saying: “Will the real Boris Johnson please stand up?”

When asked firmly whether or not he will stand in the General Election and try to become prime minister if Brexit is not delivered, Farage answered plainly: “I will go for it if I have to.”